Seattle firefighters rescue 13-year-old boy trapped inside car after crash in parking lot

Firefighters in Seattle rescued a 13-year-old boy from a car that crashed in a parking lot and got stuck in a vertical position over a railing on Saturday.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of 14th Avenue South in the North Beacon Hill neighborhood, the Seattle Fire Department said.

Officers said the 13-year-old got stuck inside the car after the vehicle went over a carport and landed below.

Crews worked for 40 minutes and rescued the boy, who was unharmed, the department said.

Fire officials told KOMO News that the teen was the only person inside the car and somehow accidentally hit the gas pedal.