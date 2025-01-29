Expand / Collapse search
US Crime

MS-13 gang member arrested by ICE previously released due to sanctuary policy

Luis Adolfo Guerra-Perez, 19, was released by local authorities despite his gang affiliation and pending drug and gun charges

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
An MS-13 gang member arrested by federal immigration authorities in Massachusetts last week was facing state gun charges and had previously been ordered to be deported before he was released by a Boston court.

Luis Adolfo Guerra Perez, 19, a Guatemalan citizen, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Jan. 22.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CARRIES OUT MULTIPLE RAIDS TARGETING ‘CRIMINAL ALIENS’ IN FIRST WEEKEND

Luis Adolfo Guerra-Perez being arrested by ICE

Luis Adolfo Guerra-Perez, 19, was arrested by immigration agents last week. He had pending drug and gun charges and had been ordered deported before he was taken into federal custody.  (ICE)

"Luis Adolfo Guerra-Perez is an illegally present gang member, who has shown complete disregard for American laws," said acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. "He is a member of a violent street gang charged with illegally possessing a high-capacity firearm and drugs. We will not tolerate such offenders to threaten the residents of our New England neighborhoods."

Guerra was initially arrested on March 21, 2021, after illegally entering the United States through the southern border, ICE said. The U.S. Border Patrol issued him a notice to appear before an immigration judge.

On May 8, 2021, federal authorities released Guerra. An immigration judge ordered him to be deported in October 2024.

NYC OFFICIAL SAYS 'PARTY IS OVER' FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

However, on Jan.3, an East Boston District Court arraigned him on several charges, including possession of a large capacity weapon/firearm, possession of a class D controlled substance, possession of firearm without permit and possession of ammunition.

The court further ignored an ICE detainer request because of sanctuary policies and ordered Guerra released on Jan. 22 despite being a member of a gang and the pending drug and gun charges against him. 

He remains in federal custody

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.