MS-13 gang member arrested by ICE previously released due to sanctuary policy

An MS-13 gang member arrested by federal immigration authorities in Massachusetts last week was facing state gun charges and had previously been ordered to be deported before he was released by a Boston court.

Luis Adolfo Guerra Perez, 19, a Guatemalan citizen, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Jan. 22.

"Luis Adolfo Guerra-Perez is an illegally present gang member, who has shown complete disregard for American laws," said acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. "He is a member of a violent street gang charged with illegally possessing a high-capacity firearm and drugs. We will not tolerate such offenders to threaten the residents of our New England neighborhoods."

Guerra was initially arrested on March 21, 2021, after illegally entering the United States through the southern border, ICE said. The U.S. Border Patrol issued him a notice to appear before an immigration judge.

On May 8, 2021, federal authorities released Guerra. An immigration judge ordered him to be deported in October 2024.

However, on Jan.3, an East Boston District Court arraigned him on several charges, including possession of a large capacity weapon/firearm, possession of a class D controlled substance, possession of firearm without permit and possession of ammunition.

The court further ignored an ICE detainer request because of sanctuary policies and ordered Guerra released on Jan. 22 despite being a member of a gang and the pending drug and gun charges against him.

He remains in federal custody.