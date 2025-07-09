ICE swoops in on MS-13 kingpin hiding in America's heartland after investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations unit arrested an alleged MS-13 kingpin and MS-13 associate in Nebraska on Wednesday.

The kingpin is on El Salvador’s "Top 100 Most Wanted" list, but his name is not yet being released by authorities. He is wanted for "aggravated homicide of five victims, attempted aggravated homicide, deprivation of liberty and terrorist organization affiliation," according to an ICE press release.

"These illegal aliens didn’t just sneak into our country, they brought with them a legacy of violence, terror, and death," Mark Zito ICE Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge of Kansas City, stated. "They thought they could hide in America’s heartland, but they were sadly mistaken, not on our watch."

In addition, an alleged "MS-13 gang member and foreign terrorist" associate who is also wanted in the Central American nation for allegedly "giving orders" to members of the gang to commit a range of serious crimes such as murder and drug trafficking was also taken into federal custody, according to ICE.

The arrest was considered "targeted enforcement action" in Omaha, with authorities saying the two were a "serious threat" to the area.

The two were both living illegally in the U.S., and the investigation is being done by ICE and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

"When ICE agents move in to make an arrest, it is extremely important that the public not interfere," ICE acting Director Todd M. Lyons said in a statement. "The misinformation, and sometimes blatant lies, being spread around the country could result in someone stepping into a federal operation and suddenly finding themselves face-to-face with a killer who has nothing to lose."

"Our ICE officers and agents are protecting your neighborhoods, even when you don’t know the threat is there, so either support them, or get out of the way," Lyons added.

In a video of the arrest on the road, one of the men is seen putting their hands up quickly after being stopped by agents wearing "ATF Police" and "Homeland Security Investigations" on their backs.

The news release from ICE said that arrests went "without incident."

The arrest comes as ICE has been doing enforcement operations all over the country, as the agency continues to highlight arrests of those with criminal charges and convictions.