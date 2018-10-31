Expand / Collapse search
Video shows apparent 'fight club' at day care center

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis day care center is under fire after a video surfaced showing preschoolers punching each other in what appeared to be a fight club organized by teachers.

KTVI-TV obtained video taken at Adventure Learning Center in December 2016. It shows small boys wearing oversized green Incredible Hulk fists punching each other, including in the head. At one point, a teacher jumps up and down in apparent excitement.

The only person shown trying to break up a fight is another preschooler.

Police and state inspectors investigated. Both teachers were fired but no charges were filed and the center was allowed to remain open.

The mothers of two of the children are suing. The case goes to trial in December.

Phone calls Wednesday to Adventure Learning Center went unanswered.