Video shows alleged car thief dangle under bridge after wild chase, sparking tense standoff with police

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A wild police chase through San Francisco took a jaw-dropping turn when a suspected car thief ditched his vehicle on the Bay Bridge and climbed underneath the span, at times dangling from crossbeams high above the water in a desperate attempt to avoid arrest.

The April 1 incident began after the San Francisco Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle near 8th and Market streets. Officers quickly confirmed the car was stolen, and a police drone located it within minutes.

When officers attempted to pull the driver over, he refused to stop — triggering a pursuit through city streets and onto the freeway.

Authorities deployed spike strips, but the suspect maneuvered around them and kept going, leading police on a chase that lasted nearly 30 minutes before heading onto the Bay Bridge. California Highway Patrol units then took over as the pursuit moved onto the span.

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The suspect eventually stopped near Treasure Island, but instead of surrendering, he got out and climbed over the edge of the bridge.

"He’s on the crossbeams, under the bridge," an officer could be heard saying on body camera video, as a drone tracked the suspect below.

Video shows the man straddling narrow beams under the bridge, suspended above the water and at one point, even dangling from the structure as he moved along the span.

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Officers noted he appeared to be heading eastbound toward one of the bridge towers while clinging to the beams.

Multiple agencies rushed to the scene, including marine units, a fire boat, a CHP helicopter and additional drones, all working to keep sight of the suspect. Crews began preparing for a possible rescue operation as the suspect continued moving beneath the bridge.

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Crisis Intervention and hostage negotiation teams were also called in, working to communicate with the suspect as he briefly hid inside a hollow support beam.

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After several tense minutes, the suspect climbed back onto the roadway and was taken into custody without incident.

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SFPD Officer Robert Rueca told KTVU that the suspect ultimately gave himself up and credited drone technology with helping officers track him safely throughout the ordeal.

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"The voters of San Francisco have allowed us to use this technology to make the streets as safe as we can," Rueca told the outlet.

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Police have not released the suspect’s identity.