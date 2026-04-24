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San Francisco

Video shows alleged car thief dangle under bridge after wild chase, sparking tense standoff with police

Officers used drone technology to track the suspect as he dangled from crossbeams high above the water

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
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Wild Bay Bridge chase ends with suspect dangling beneath span Video

Wild Bay Bridge chase ends with suspect dangling beneath span

A stolen car suspect led police on a 30-minute chase through San Francisco before climbing under the Bay Bridge and hanging from beams, sparking a tense standoff before surrendering. (Credit: San Francisco Police Department)

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A wild police chase through San Francisco took a jaw-dropping turn when a suspected car thief ditched his vehicle on the Bay Bridge and climbed underneath the span, at times dangling from crossbeams high above the water in a desperate attempt to avoid arrest.

The April 1 incident began after the San Francisco Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle near 8th and Market streets. Officers quickly confirmed the car was stolen, and a police drone located it within minutes.

When officers attempted to pull the driver over, he refused to stop — triggering a pursuit through city streets and onto the freeway.

Authorities deployed spike strips, but the suspect maneuvered around them and kept going, leading police on a chase that lasted nearly 30 minutes before heading onto the Bay Bridge. California Highway Patrol units then took over as the pursuit moved onto the span.

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Police SUV pursues stolen car suspect during high-speed chase in San Francisco near Bay Bridge

Police pursue a stolen vehicle suspect through San Francisco before the chase moved onto the Bay Bridge. (San Francisco Police Department)

The suspect eventually stopped near Treasure Island, but instead of surrendering, he got out and climbed over the edge of the bridge.

"He’s on the crossbeams, under the bridge," an officer could be heard saying on body camera video, as a drone tracked the suspect below.

Video shows the man straddling narrow beams under the bridge, suspended above the water and at one point, even dangling from the structure as he moved along the span.

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Officer looks over edge of Bay Bridge during police response to suspect underneath structure

An officer looks over the edge of the Bay Bridge as crews respond to a suspect who climbed underneath the span. (San Francisco Police Department)

Officers noted he appeared to be heading eastbound toward one of the bridge towers while clinging to the beams.

Multiple agencies rushed to the scene, including marine units, a fire boat, a CHP helicopter and additional drones, all working to keep sight of the suspect. Crews began preparing for a possible rescue operation as the suspect continued moving beneath the bridge.

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Suspect hangs and straddles beams underneath Bay Bridge during police standoff in San Francisco

The suspect is seen underneath the Bay Bridge, straddling beams and at times dangling above the water during the standoff. (San Francisco Police Department)

Crisis Intervention and hostage negotiation teams were also called in, working to communicate with the suspect as he briefly hid inside a hollow support beam.

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After several tense minutes, the suspect climbed back onto the roadway and was taken into custody without incident.

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SFPD Officer Robert Rueca told KTVU that the suspect ultimately gave himself up and credited drone technology with helping officers track him safely throughout the ordeal.

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"The voters of San Francisco have allowed us to use this technology to make the streets as safe as we can," Rueca told the outlet.

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Police have not released the suspect’s identity.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
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