A video has captured the moment a building in downtown Youngstown, Ohio was rocked by an explosion that officials say left one person dead and seven others injured.

The Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency said the "natural gas explosion" happened Tuesday afternoon and is urging the public to "avoid the area until further notice."

Footage taken from the scene shows debris flying into the street following the blast at the Realty Building, which houses a Chase Bank branch on the ground floor and apartments in the upper floors.

Youngstown Police later told WKBN that the body of a 27-year-old male bank employee was recovered from the scene.

"I heard the boom, and I looked up and I could see dark smoke coming out of the side of the Chase Bank building…. but it was such a really strong, strong boom, you know, I blurted out, ‘Oh my God,'" witness Debora Flora, the executive director of Mahoning County Land Bank, told the station.

The blast collapsed the first floor of the building into the basement, Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley said, and the building’s structural integrity is now in question.

The seven injured people were taken to Mercy Health Hospital in Youngstown. A hospital spokesperson told The Associated Press that one person was in critical condition, but did not release further details.

Firefighters also helped some other people get out of the building.

The Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency described the situation Tuesday as being "fluid but under control."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.