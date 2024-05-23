Expand / Collapse search
China

1 dead, 3 injured in explosion at apartment building in northeastern China

The incident occurred in Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang province

Associated Press
Published
  • An explosion at a five-story apartment building in Harbin, northeastern China, resulted in one fatality and injuries to three others.
  • Officials told local media that the explosion was likely from a natural gas tank that was left on.
  • The incident occurred in Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang province.

An explosion at an apartment building in northeastern China killed one person and injured three others on Thursday, state media reported.

Parts of the five-story apartment building in Harbin were damaged, with one apartment’s balcony completely blown off, videos on social media showed. Officials told local media that the explosion was likely from a natural gas tank that was left on.

One woman died of her injuries, according to Jimu News, a state-backed media outlet. Three others were taken to a hospital.

Officials said a family in the apartment did not use their liquid petroleum gas tank properly. The tanks are often used in Chinese homes to supply gas for cooking.

Explosion

The aftermath of an explosion at an apartment building is seen in Harbin in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province on May 23, 2024. The explosion killed one person and injured three others. (UGC via AP)

Videos online showed at least one person being taken by first responders into an ambulance and the street covered in debris.

The explosion occurred at roughly 7 a.m. Harbin is the capital of China's northeastern Heilongjiang province.