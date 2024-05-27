Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

DISASTERS

Missouri officials respond to reports of fireworks warehouse explosion

Spirit of '76 Fireworks warehouse in Boonville, Missouri, exploded on Memorial Day

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Spirit of '76 Fireworks warehouse in Boonville, Missouri, explodes on Memorial Day Video

Spirit of '76 Fireworks warehouse in Boonville, Missouri, explodes on Memorial Day

A Spirit of '76 Fireworks warehouse exploded on Monday afternoon, according to local Missouri officials. The warehouse, located in Boonville, is located off of I-70. (SOURCE: Andrew Mather/ @Mather_Photo)

A warehouse containing an unknown quantity of fireworks exploded on Memorial Day on Monday, according to local officials.

The Spirit of '76 Fireworks warehouse in Boonville, Missouri, suffered the explosion on Monday afternoon. The Cooper County Sheriff's Office confirmed the explosion to Fox News Digital. 

The City of Boonville Police Department and the City of Boonville Fire Department are responding to the scene. In a Facebook post, the Cooper County Fire Protection District confirmed that its firefighters were working to put out fires.

"We are on the scene of a working structure fire at Spirit of 76 fireworks," the post read. "This is mutual aid to Boonville Fire."

MARYLAND FAMILY'S SUV BURSTS INTO FLAMES WHILE THEY SLEPT, VIDEO SHOWS: 'WE WERE TERRIFIED'

Split image of factory on fire and mushroom cloud

The City of Boonville Police Department and the City of Boonville Fire Department are responding to the scene of the Spirit of '76 Fireworks explosion. (Cooper County Fire Protection District /Andrew Mather/ @Mather_Photo)

Videos posted on social media show a mushroom cloud forming outside the factory, which was covered in smoke. Some social media users remarked that they noticed the explosion while driving on nearby Interstate 70 (I-70).

Information on injuries and fatalities is unavailable.

NYC JAIL GUARD INJURED AFTER BODY CAMERA CATCHES FIRE

Split image of mushroom clouds

Pictures show a mushroom cloud forming near the Spirit of '76 Fireworks warehouse. (Andrew Mather/ @Mather_Photo)

According to the company's website, Spirit of '76 Fireworks is "the premiere fireworks wholesaler in the U.S." It was founded in Columbia, Missouri, in 1986.

Fox News Digital reached out to the City of Boonville Police Department and the City of Boonville Fire Department for more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wide shot of firefighters outside warehouse

The Spirit of '76 Fireworks warehouse is located in Boonville, Missouri. (Cooper County Fire Protection District)

This breaking news story is still developing. Check back with us for updates.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.