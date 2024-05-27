Missouri officials respond to reports of fireworks warehouse explosion

A warehouse containing an unknown quantity of fireworks exploded on Memorial Day on Monday, according to local officials.

The Spirit of '76 Fireworks warehouse in Boonville, Missouri, suffered the explosion on Monday afternoon. The Cooper County Sheriff's Office confirmed the explosion to Fox News Digital.

The City of Boonville Police Department and the City of Boonville Fire Department are responding to the scene. In a Facebook post, the Cooper County Fire Protection District confirmed that its firefighters were working to put out fires.

"We are on the scene of a working structure fire at Spirit of 76 fireworks," the post read. "This is mutual aid to Boonville Fire."

Videos posted on social media show a mushroom cloud forming outside the factory, which was covered in smoke. Some social media users remarked that they noticed the explosion while driving on nearby Interstate 70 (I-70).

Information on injuries and fatalities is unavailable.

According to the company's website, Spirit of '76 Fireworks is "the premiere fireworks wholesaler in the U.S." It was founded in Columbia, Missouri, in 1986.

Fox News Digital reached out to the City of Boonville Police Department and the City of Boonville Fire Department for more information.

This breaking news story is still developing. Check back with us for updates.