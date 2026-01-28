Expand / Collapse search
Ilhan Omar

Substance sprayed on Rep Ilhan Omar reportedly identified as apple cider vinegar; FBI investigating

Anthony James Kazmierczak, 55, arrested after allegedly lunging at congresswoman with syringe

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Man arrested after spraying Rep. Omar with unknown liquid at town hall Video

Man arrested after spraying Rep. Omar with unknown liquid at town hall

Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram joins ‘America’s Newsroom’ to report on the incident targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., during a town hall in Minneapolis.

A man accused of attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., during a town hall event on Tuesday reportedly sprayed what is believed to be apple cider vinegar on the congresswoman.

Anthony James Kazmierczak, 55, was seen on video lunging at Omar while spraying an unknown substance on her shirt.

Right before the attack, Omar called for the resignation or impeachment of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem, following multiple fatal shootings involving federal immigration enforcement agents in Minneapolis.

Ilhan Omar at a press conference

Rep. Ilhan Omar reacts after she was sprayed with a substance during a town hall event, Tuesday, in Minneapolis. (Fox News)

MAN ACCUSED OF SPRAYING OMAR HAS CRIMINAL RECORD AS CONGRESSWOMAN VOWS 'A--HOLES' WON'T WIN

Witnesses could be heard commenting on the foul odor of the substance, which was later identified by a hazmat team as apple cider vinegar, Alpha News reported.

Omar's office issued a statement after the attack, noting the substance was sprayed with a syringe.

Man tackled while confronting Rep Ilhan Omar

A man is tackled after spraying a substance at Rep. Ilhan Omar during a town hall she was hosting, Tuesday, in Minneapolis. (Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

ABBY PHILLIP SAYS TRUMP IS 'RESPONSIBLE FOR THE VITRIOL' BEHIND ILHAN OMAR TOWN HALL ATTACKSHO

"Unacceptable. Violence and intimidation have no place in Minneapolis," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wrote in a statement. "We can disagree without putting people at risk. I’m relieved Rep. Ilhan Omar is okay and appreciate MPD for responding quickly. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated in our city."

Kazmierczak, who was previously convicted of two DUIs, is charged with third-degree assault and was booked into the Hennepin County Jail.

Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks at a press conference.

Omar continued with her speech after the attack. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that the FBI is leading the investigation.

The FBI and Omar's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
