Substance sprayed on Rep Ilhan Omar reportedly identified as apple cider vinegar; FBI investigating

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man accused of attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., during a town hall event on Tuesday reportedly sprayed what is believed to be apple cider vinegar on the congresswoman.

Anthony James Kazmierczak, 55, was seen on video lunging at Omar while spraying an unknown substance on her shirt.

Right before the attack, Omar called for the resignation or impeachment of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem , following multiple fatal shootings involving federal immigration enforcement agents in Minneapolis.

MAN ACCUSED OF SPRAYING OMAR HAS CRIMINAL RECORD AS CONGRESSWOMAN VOWS 'A--HOLES' WON'T WIN

Witnesses could be heard commenting on the foul odor of the substance, which was later identified by a hazmat team as apple cider vinegar, Alpha News reported.

Omar's office issued a statement after the attack, noting the substance was sprayed with a syringe.

ABBY PHILLIP SAYS TRUMP IS 'RESPONSIBLE FOR THE VITRIOL' BEHIND ILHAN OMAR TOWN HALL ATTACKSHO

"Unacceptable. Violence and intimidation have no place in Minneapolis," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wrote in a statement. "We can disagree without putting people at risk. I’m relieved Rep. Ilhan Omar is okay and appreciate MPD for responding quickly. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated in our city."

Kazmierczak, who was previously convicted of two DUIs, is charged with third-degree assault and was booked into the Hennepin County Jail.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that the FBI is leading the investigation.

The FBI and Omar's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.