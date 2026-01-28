Melania Trump opens up about son Barron's campaign role, life behind the scenes before 2025 inauguration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Melania Trump let Fox News in on her documentary, "Melania," which opens Friday and offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at her life leading back to the White House.

Joining "The Five" Wednesday, Trump said filming consumed her life "day to night" and revealed that her son, Barron, played a key role in President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.

"That was my life," she told Fox News. "So, whatever I did, the cameras were following me. So, from morning 'til evening, and everything I needed to do — organizing, moving back to the White House, my family, preparing for inauguration, my business, my philanthropy — all in all, establishing the East Wing office, hiring people."

While the first lady typically keeps a low public profile, she said the documentary provides a unique perspective on her life married to Donald Trump.

"I'm a very private person and a very selective person — what I do, what I don't do, when I talk, when I don't talk — and that's my choice, and nobody is in charge of me. And I'm not in charge of anybody else," she said.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, the documentary follows the first lady during the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration.

"It's nothing that you do a double-take because you cannot do that," Melania Trump said.

The 104-minute film offers viewers behind-the-scenes access inside Trump Tower in New York City, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and the White House, capturing both the public and private demands of Melania Trump's role.

The first lady also reflected on what it was like being married to Donald Trump before he became commander in chief, explaining why she always believed he would eventually run for president.

"I always thought that one day he might go and run, and I always told him, ‘If you do it, you will win’ because I knew how much people loved him," she told "The Five."

Melania Trump also addressed Barron’s involvement in his father’s 2024 re-election campaign.

Barron, now 19, was just 10 years old when his father was first elected president in 2016.

"He understands now, he's involved," she said. "He knows what's going on in the world. He talks with his dad. He talks with me.

"He was very involved in the campaign," the first lady added. "He gave him all of the ideas, who he needs to talk to, all of these YouTubers and podcasts. So he was, really, a smart mind behind it."

Fox News host Jesse Watters asked the first lady whether she enjoys her husband’s famous YMCA dance, noting that while it brings joy, it can sometimes be ill-timed.

"I like it at certain times," she said. "Some days were not appropriate, and I told him so, but it's his dance, and I think people love it."

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld was curious whether any Secret Service agents tried to get in on the action when filming the documentary.

"Was there any Secret Service agent who was trying to get into the scene?" Gutfeld asked.

"No," the first lady replied. "Everybody — they're very professional."

"Melania" premieres in theaters worldwide Friday.