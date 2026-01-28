Pro Football Hall of Fame issues warning to voters amid Bill Belichick snub outrage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pro Football Hall of Fame issued a warning to its selection committee Wednesday after the uproar about Bill Belichick being left out of the class of 2026 as a first-ballot inductee.

The eight-time Super Bowl champion coach’s snub, which ESPN first reported, also sparked speculation over which media members decided not to vote for him on the first ballot.

The finger was pointed at former NFL executive Bill Polian, but he confirmed that he actually voted for Belichick.

The issue sparked a statement from the Hall of Fame.

"The Pro Football Hall of Fame understands and respects the passionate reaction of many fans, media members and enshrinees of the Hall itself in light of published reports regarding the voting results for the Class of 2026," the Hall said. "It’s that very passion that propels the game.

"The Hall also respects the members of the Selection Committee when they follow the selection process bylaws. It is an honor to serve as a selector. Each year, the Hall reviews the selection process and the composition of the 50-person Selection Committee. If it is determined that any member(s) violated the selection process bylaws, they understand action will be taken.

"That could include the possibility that such selector(s) would not remain a member of the committee moving forward. The selection of a new class is the most important duty the Hall of Fame oversees each year, and the integrity of that process cannot be in question."

The inductees will be revealed during Super Bowl LX festivities next week.

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning was also reportedly left off the list of inductees despite winning two Super Bowl titles and finishing in the top 10 in key statistical categories when he retired.