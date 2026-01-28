Backlash erupts after Ohio Democratic AG candidate posts about ‘killing’ Trump: 'Absolute psychopath'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Democratic candidate for attorney general in Ohio sparked immediate backlash over a Facebook post explaining his plan to "kill Donald Trump."

"I want to tell you what I mean when I say that I am going to kill Donald Trump," Elliot Forhan, Democratic candidate for Ohio attorney general and a former state representative, posted on Facebook Monday.

Forhan continued, "I mean I'm going to obtain a conviction rendered by a jury of his peers at a standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt based on evidence presented at a trial conducted in accordance with the requirements of due process resulting in a sentence duly executed of capital punishment."

"That is what I mean when I say I am going to kill Donald Trump."

Forhan’s comment quickly sparked strong pushback on social media.

"Absolutely psychopath, aka moderate Democrat," conservative commentator Dave Rubin posted on X.

"Democrat candidate for Ohio AG who said he’s going to kiII President Trump also posted this when Charlie was ass*ssinated," conservative influencer account LibsofTikTok posted on X . "He’s an evil deranged psycho."

"People with TDS are a lot like drug addicts," conservative commentator Robby Starbuck posted on X . "The high of impeachment declarations and jail just don’t give them the same high anymore. Now we have Democrats running on killing the President. This guy belongs in an insane asylum."

Some called for Ohio Democrats to disavow Forhan and others highlighted Democratic attorney general Jay Jones being recently elected in Virginia despite calling for the murder of his political opponent.

"Democrats, your silence is telling," Ohio Republican treasurer candidate Jay Edwards posted on X , calling the comment "unhinged."

"Dr. Amy Acton and Sherrod Brown—disavow this extremist now, or admit you’re okay with this violent hate in your party."

"That is normalizing political murder," Ohio Republican attorney Mehek Cooke posted on X . "We will never vote for death."

Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber, running for attorney general as well, called the post "vile."

Faber posted on X , "I'm calling on @amyactonoh to renounce Democrat candidate AG Elliot Forhan's VILE comment that he's going to ‘kill Donald Trump.’ (months after celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination). Turn down the rhetoric."

Forhan previously faced criticism last year over a social media post where he said "F--- Charlie Kirk" shortly after the conservative activist was murdered on a college campus.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Forhan did not withdraw the comment and said he is running for attorney general to "apply the law equally to everyone" including the president.

"If Donald Trump tries again to end American democracy, then as Ohio attorney general I will hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Forhan said.

Forhan continued, "On the other hand, the views expressed by my Republican opponent in a recent op-ed are no more than those of a simple Trump thug. He does not believe in the truth or the rule of law. He asks Ohioans to disbelieve what they saw with their own eyes, that an ICE officer killed Renee Good without justification, shooting her twice in the face after he was clear of her vehicle. Keith Faber wrote, ‘In Minneapolis, ICE agents were doing their jobs.’ Was the ICE officer who shot Alex Pretti 10 times doing his job? No. ICE is not enforcing the law. They are breaking the law. Mr. Faber is telling Ohioans that, if elected, he will let Trump get away with murder. Ohio voters should take Mr. Faber at his word."