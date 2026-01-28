Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

House Of Representatives

Former Rick Scott staffer jumps into crowded Florida primary for open House seat

Austin Rogers previously worked for Republican Sen Rick Scott, who has no current plans to endorse in the race

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
close
Republican strategist says Democrats ‘abandoning’ Iowa is a ‘big mistake’ ahead of midterm elections Video

Republican strategist says Democrats ‘abandoning’ Iowa is a ‘big mistake’ ahead of midterm elections

Panelists Mehek Cooke and Meghan Hays preview President Donald Trump’s remarks in Iowa ahead of the midterm elections on ‘The Faulkner Focus.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A former staffer for Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is launching his own congressional bid on Thursday, Fox News Digital has learned.

Republican Austin Rogers is formally jumping into the race for Florida's 2nd Congressional District, a solidly Republican seat encompassing part of the Sunshine State's panhandle. It's currently being represented by Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., who is retiring at the end of this year.

Rogers invoked both President Donald Trump and Scott in a statement announcing his candidacy in a testament to the district's conservative lean.

FLORIDA GOP REP VERN BUCHANAN TO RETIRE, ADDING TO WAVE OF HOUSE EXITS

Sen. Rick Scott

Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, in the Senate Subway during a vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 14, 2025. (Allison Robbert/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"As President Trump and Senator Scott have shown, strong leadership matters," Rogers said. "I was raised right here in the 2nd District, fishing these bays, hunting these woods, and competing on these fields. I was taught to love this country, respect hard work, and stand up for what’s right. I’ve seen firsthand how broken Washington is. Our nation needs more fighters who will fearlessly root out waste, fraud, and abuse in government."

Rogers previously worked as general counsel for Scott's Senate office, which he argued helped him learn "how Congress actually works."

"I have drafted legislation, conducted congressional hearings, and led investigations holding the left accountable," Rogers said.

Scott's campaign team told Fox News Digital that he has no current plans to make an endorsement in the race, however.

Florida House candidate Austin Rogers with his family

Austin Rogers, a former staffer for Sen. Rick Scott, is running for a Florida House seat. (Austin Rogers)

Rogers' statement notably did not mention Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, another central Republican figure in the Sunshine State, despite the district including the capital city of Tallahassee.

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: HOUSE EXODUS THREATENS JOHNSON'S GRIP ON POWER AS OVER 40 MEMBERS HEAD FOR EXIT

Rogers, a father of two with a third child on the way, was born and raised in his district and moved back there with his wife after a brief stint in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, a crowded field is forming to replace Dunn, a surgeon and retired Army major who first won his seat in 2016. 

Florida congressman walks toward a House office building on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., arrives at the Rayburn House Office Building on Nov. 2, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Three Republicans and three Democrats have already filed to run for the district, with Rogers becoming the fourth GOP hopeful in the race.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Among the GOP candidates in the race is Evan Power, Florida's Republican Party state chairman, and Keith Gross, a businessman who previously mounted a long-shot bid against Scott in 2024.

Dunn is part of a record number of House lawmakers announcing their departures from the lower chamber in the 119th Congress. Twenty-eight Republicans and 21 Democrats have announced retirements between this year and last year, more than during any other congressional term.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue