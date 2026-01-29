Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Senate Democrat fires back after VP Vance makes Forrest Gump comparison

'It's my job to hold you accountable,' Sen. Duckworth asserted

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois fired back at Vice President JD Vance after he likened her sparring session with Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing about America's Venezuela policy to an argument between the fictional character Forrest Gump and Isaac Newton.

"Watching Tammy Duckworth obsessively interrupt Marco Rubio during this hearing is like watching Forest Gump argue with Isaac Newton," Vance quipped in a Wednesday post on X.

Duckworth responded, "Forrest Gump ran toward danger in Vietnam. Your boss ran to his podiatrist crying bone spurs. Petty insults at the expense of people with disabilities won't change the fact that you're risking troops' lives to boost Chevron's stock price. It's my job to hold you accountable."

RUBIO SAYS US HAS NO PLAN TO USE FORCE IN VENEZUELA — BUT WARNS ‘IMMINENT THREAT’ COULD CHANGE THAT

Rubio SPARS with Democrat in HEATED confrontation: 'That's a fact!' Video

Other Democrats also responded to Vance.

Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan shared Vance's post and wrote, "Imagine watching Forrest Gump and your takeaway is to mock people with disabilities."

"That’s a U.S. Senator doing her job. This is a random troll tweeting at her," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker wrote in a post on X.

RUBIO WARNS NATO ALLIES US IS ‘NOT SIMPLY FOCUSED ON EUROPE,’ DOESN'T HAVE UNLIMITED RESOURCES

Left: Sen. Tammy Duckworth; Right: Vice President JD Vance.

Left: Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., listens during a news conference on access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments outside the U.S. Capitol Building on June 12, 2024 in Washington, D.C.; Right: U.S. Vice President JD Vance gives remarks following a roundtable discussion with local leaders and community members amid a surge of federal immigration authorities in the area, at Royalston Square on Jan. 22, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minn.  (Left: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Right: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

"Comparing @SenDuckworth to Forrest Gump is classless and disgraceful. She’s a veteran who lost her legs fighting for this country. If you had any honor, you’d take this post down. But you work for Trump, so clearly you have none," Democratic Rep. John Garamendi of California declared in a post.

Duckworth served in the Illinois Army National Guard and was deployed to Iraq in 2004, according to a biography on her Senate website, which notes that "On November 12, 2004, her helicopter was hit by an RPG and she lost her legs and partial use of her right arm."

She noted in 2022 social media posts that an RPG "tore through the cockpit of the helicopter I was co-piloting. The blast cost me my legs, partial use of my right arm and nearly my life," she noted.

CAPITOL POLICE ARREST RUBIO HEARING DISRUPTOR; REPUBLICAN SENATOR SAYS ‘OFF TO JAIL’

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., arrives to speak on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Aug. 20, 2024 in Chicago, Ill. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Vance added in another post, "Thank God we have a Secretary of State who knows his facts AND has the patience of Job. Great job, @SecRubio." 

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

