DHS punches back at Moulton for 'inciting rioters' with 'gross' ICE remarks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security fired back at Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., on Wednesday for defending people who compare U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with Nazis.

"This is gross," assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital. She continued, "Rep. Moulton is intentionally stoking the flames and turning the temperature up with this rhetoric. From comparisons to the modern-day Nazi gestapo to glorifying rioters, the vilification of ICE must stop."

Moulton said Tuesday that it is not extreme to compare U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with Nazi Germany.

ICE REVEALS 'WORST OF THE WORST' ARRESTS IN JUST ONE DAY AFTER ROUNDING UP 'THUGS' CONVICTED OF VILE CRIMES

"I don't think that the comparisons with Nazi Germany are extreme," Moulton said in an interview with CNN.

"Because that’s what happened too. That’s why ordinary German citizens began to accept the idea that certain members of their community would be singled out — I mean, they have ICE tip lines — would be directly targeted in violation of the laws of the land, and it would be done by agents of the state. But, that’s what’s happening today in Minneapolis ."

He added Massachusetts residents that he represents feel they could be next. Moulton did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

DEMOCRATIC OFFICIALS, TIKTOKERS, LIBERALS TAKE THEIR ANTI-ICE RHETORIC TO THE NEXT LEVEL

The representative is not the first to compare ICE with Nazis. Most notably, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz compared ICE to the Gestapo , the notorious secret police of Nazi Germany. "Donald Trump's modern-day Gestapo is scooping folks up off the streets," Walz said at the University of Minnesota Law School's graduation ceremony.

McLaughlin told Fox News Digital that Moulton's sentiments are "inciting rioters to obstruct law enforcement operations and assault federal law enforcement."

"This puts rioters, our officers, and the public in danger—not to mention obstructing and assaulting law enforcement is a felony and federal crime. Our ICE law enforcement is now facing a 1300% increase in assaults against them," she said.

MIKE DAVIS: WHY SURRENDER IS NOT AN OPTION FOR ICE'S MINNESOTA MISSION

McLaughlin went on to say, "ICE agents put their lives on the line every day to enforce the law and arrest the worst of the worst—including gang members, pedophiles, rapists, and murderers."

McLaughlin added that Moulton should be "thanking ICE for removing these worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from his state."

The official sent photos of the criminal illegal aliens who committed such "worst of the worst" crimes arrested in the state of Massachusetts, including ones convicted of assault, drug trafficking, burglary and a sex offense.