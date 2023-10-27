Victims of Maine mass shooting ranged in age from 14 to 76, medical examiner says

The ages of the victims from the Maine mass shooting ranged from just 14 years old to 76, the state Medical Examiner's office confirmed Friday.

Authorities say that Robert Card, 40, opened fire inside a Lewiston bowling alley and a nearby restaurant, killing 18 people.

According to Maine State Police, seven people died at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley — six males and one female. Eight more people died at the nearby Schemengees Bar and Grille, all of them male. Three additional victims died at area hospitals.

ELITE BORDER UNIT JOINS MANHUNT FOR MAINE MASS SHOOTING SUSPECT ROBERT CARD

As the search continues Friday, authorities identified 18 of the victims:

Ronald Morin

Ronald Morin, 55, was a happy and upbeat guy, his family member Cecile Francoeur Martin told the Bangor Daily News.

"He was just always smiling, happy," Martin told the local station. "Just one of those people that if you are having a bad day, he was going to make your day better just by his presence."

Robert and Lucille Violette

Robert Violette, 76, was a devoted volunteer bowling coach.

Robert and his wife, Lucy Violet, 73, were killed at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley, Violette’s daughter confirmed to WBZ-TV.

MAINE BIBLE STUDY GROUP HID IN DARK AND PRAYER AS MASS SHOOTING UNFOLDED NEAR CHURCH

In a heartfelt Facebook post, his friend Brandon Dubuc wrote that Robert was "one of the kindest souls in the bowling community," who "passed away doing what he loved."

He is a hero in my book. — Brandon Dubuc, friend of victim

"Bob Violette was one of the kindest souls in the bowling community in Lewiston. He would have done anything for the kids in the community, and he genuinely loved coaching them," Dubuc wrote. "Bob passed away doing what he loved. He is a hero in my book."

Arthur Strout

The father of Arthur Strout says he was with his 42-year-old at Schemengees Bar & Grille just 10 minutes before he was shot and killed.

"I said, ‘OK,’ and he said ‘I love you,’ because all my kids tell me that every time we see each other," Arthur Barnard, Strout's father, told CBS News. "Ten minutes later, I get a phone call."

Ten minutes later, I get a phone call. — Arthur Barnard, victim's father

The 42-year-old left his wife, Kristy, and their blended family of five children.

"He’s helped me raise my children since they were very, very little," Kristy Strout told CBS. "His daughter’s only 13 and without a dad because of all of this. Because of one man’s choices, my daughter has to grow up without a father."

Maxx Hathaway

Maxx Hathaway, 35, was a full-time, stay-at-home dad of two, with a third child on the way, his sister, Courtney Hathaway said.

"I lost my big brother in the tragic mass shooting last night. I’m feeling a lot of things right now, but I’m mostly heartbroken that he’s gone," the victim's sister wrote in a Facebook post. "Nothing really prepares you for the sudden and shocking loss of a loved one, especially when it happens in such a tragedy."

Courtney described her brother as a "goofy" and "uplifting" person.

"He was a goofy, down to earth person, loved to joke around and always had an uplifting attitude no matter what was going on. He loved anime, gaming and loved to play pool," Courtney said.

Bill and Aaron Young

Bill Young, 44, was spending some quality time with his 14-year-old son, Aaron, at the youth bowling league at Just-in-Time Recreation when they were shot and killed.

ROBERT CARD MANHUNT: MAINE POLICE CALLING ON PUBLIC FOR TIPS AFTER AT LEAST 18 KILLED IN MASS SHOOTING

"Bill was a man dedicated to his family," his cousin, Kim McConville, told The Associated Press via social media. "He was a master auto mechanic. Always trying to be a funny guy."

Aaron was an avid bowler who had received recognition from the youth league.

In a statement, the superintendent of Winthrop Public Schools confirmed that a high school freshman and his dad were among those killed. Jim Hodgkin’s statement said an uncle of another high school student was also killed.

"This is tremendous tragedy for our area, our town, our students, and everyone. This is uncharted territory," Hodgkin said.

Bill’s cousin Kim McConville told NBC News said that the father-son duo were "just innocent people."

This was a children's event…Who expects a shooter to go into a children's event? — Kim McConville, victim's cousin

"Just innocent people out for a night of bowling," she said. "This was a children’s event. You know, who expects a shooter to go into a children’s event? But you know, this is a crazy world that we live in today."

Joshue Seal

Joshua Seal, 36, was a husband, a father of four, and an advocate for the Deaf community.

A skilled sign-language interpreter, Seal was widely known as the ASL interpreter for Dr. Nirav Shah’s Center for Disease Control pandemic briefings, according to the Pine Tree Society.

MAINE POLICE AUDIO DESCRIBES FRANTIC SHOOTING RESPONSE

In a Facebook post, Pine Tree Society, a social service organization in Maine, said Seal was the director of interpreting services at the organization.

"The tragic events in Lewiston last evening hit close to home at Pine Tree Society," the organization wrote in a Facebook post. "The ripple effects of his loss will be felt by countless Maine people."

Tommy Conrad

Tommy Conrad, 34, was a manager at the bowling alley.

He is survived by his 9-year-old daughter, the family said.

Tricia Asselin

Tricia Asselin, 53, was confirmed as one of the victims who died at the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley. She was the only woman killed at the bowling venue.

Alicia Lachance, Asselin's mother, told Rolling Stone that her daughter is someone "who would have done anything for children and anybody."

"It’s very emotional, but Tricia is the type of person who would have done anything for children and anybody," her mother, Alicia Lachance, told Rolling Stone.

Lachance said her daughter died running to call 911 to alert first responders.

Peyton Brewer Ross

Peyton Brewer Ross, 40, who was a new father, died in the shooting, according to the Maine AFL-CIO.

In a Facebook post, the organization said that Ross was "loved by his community."

Joseph Walker

Joseph Walker, 57, was a manager at Schemengees Bar & Restaurant, one of the locations of the shooting.

According to a GoFundMe, set up by his daughter and wife, he had been there on Wednesday "to play cornhole with friends and family."

"Before we knew it our world changed," Bethany Welch wrote in the GoFundMe. "A husband, father, grandpa, son, and friend was lost."

Before we knew it our world changed. — Bethany Welch, friend of victim

LEWISTON, MAINE, MASS SHOOTING SUSPECT ROBERT CARD WANTED ON MURDER CHARGES, WITH 18 DEAD

Auburn City Councilor Leroy Walker, said that when the gunman entered the restaurant, his son didn't hesitate to attempt to stop him.

"He picked up a butcher knife and went after the gunman to try and stop from killing other people," Leroy Walker told CBS News Boston . "And that's when he shot my son to death."

Jason Walker

Jason Walker, 51, was shot and killed at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley, the Maine Medical Examiner's office confirmed.

Bill Brackett

Billy Bracket, 48, was also at the cornhole tournament at Schemengees Bar & Grille when he was killed.

His death was confirmed by the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf.

In a GoFundMe, Kristen Smith said that he was "a husband, a father, an uncle and a friend to many."

"Billy was a son, a husband, a father, an uncle and a friend to many especially in the deaf community he loved so much," Smith wrote in a GoFundMe. "He loved darts, and has been competing for years, he loved cornhole, enjoyed fishing and hunting."

Brackett leaves behind his wife Kristina and his 2 1/2-year-old daughter Sandra, Smith said.

Steve Vozzella

Steve Vozzella, 45, was also at the cornhole tournament for deaf athletes at Schemengees Bar & Grille when he was killed.

His death was confirmed by his brother-in-law and the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf.

"My brother-in-law Steve Vozzella got killed in mass shooting in Maine playing deaf cornhole," Jason Stepchuk wrote in a Facebook post. "He worked post office union members."

Bryan MacFarlane

Bryan MacFarlane, 41, was participating in the cornhole tournament for deaf athletes at Schemengees Bar & Grille when he was killed.

His death was confirmed by his sister and by the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf.

MacFarlane's sister Keri told WBZ that he "loved riding motorcycles, camping in his trailer, snowmobiling, fishing, hanging out with Deaf friends, and especially loved his dog named M&M."

She said MacFarlane worked as a truck driver.

Michael Deslauriers II

Michael Deslauriers, 51, was bowling with family and friends at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley at the time of the shootings.

Michael's father confirms he is one of the deceased in a Facebook post.

I have the hardest news for a father to ever have to share… — Michael Deslauriers Sr., victim's father

"I have the hardest news for a father to ever have to share," Michael Deslauriers Sr. wrote. "My son Michael Deslauriers II and his dearest friend Jason Walker were murdered last night at the bowling alley."

Keith Macneir

Keith Macneir, 63, was killed at Just-in-Time Recreation, the Maine Medical Examiner confirmed.