Robert Card manhunt: Maine police calling on public for tips after at least 18 killed in mass shooting

As the manhunt in Maine intensifies for Robert Card, a suspect in a mass shooting at two locations in Lewiston, state and local authorities are asking the public for tips to help lead to his capture.

Card, 40, is being sought after at least 18 people were killed and 13 more were wounded in shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Just in Time Bowling, Maine Gov. Janet Mills and law enforcement officials said at a Thursday morning press conference.

Communities across the state remain under shelter-in-place advisories, while schools and college campuses have closed and canceled classes Thursday. Authorities warned the public that Card is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Here is how you can contact authorities with information about Card or the shooting:

Lewiston Police: Call 513-3001 ext. 3327

Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office: email dispatch@androscoggincountymaine.gov

Maine State Police: Call 207.213.9526 or 207.509.9002

Card is a "trained firearms instructor" and recently reported mental health issues, including "hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME," according to a Maine law enforcement bulletin shared with Fox News Digital.

He was also reportedly committed to a mental health facility for two weeks over the summer.

Army spokesperson Bryce Dubee confirmed to Fox News on Thursday morning that Card has been in the Army Reserve for over two decades and has received multiple awards for his service, including the Humanitarian Service Medal.

"Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Card II is a Petroleum Supply Specialist in the Army Reserve, enlisting in December 2002. He has no combat deployments," Dubee said.

FBI Boston said in a statement on X that they are coordinating with state and local law enforcement, and ready to assist when needed.

"The FBI Boston Division continues to coordinate with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in Maine, and we stand ready to assist with any available resources they need, including evidence response, investigative and tactical support, as well as victim assistance. We continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately. As this situation is still very fluid, we have no further comment at this time and will refer you to the Maine State Police," the bureau wrote.