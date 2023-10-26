Expand / Collapse search
Manhunt

Robert Card manhunt: Maine police calling on public for tips after at least 18 killed in mass shooting

Robert Card identified as suspect in Lewiston, Maine, mass shootings

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Former FBI special agent Nicole Parker on why Maine mass shooter manhunt is ‘different’ Video

Former FBI special agent Nicole Parker on why Maine mass shooter manhunt is ‘different’

Former FBI special agent Nicole Parker unpacks the search for a person of interest in the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine Wednesday night.

As the manhunt in Maine intensifies for Robert Card, a suspect in a mass shooting at two locations in Lewiston, state and local authorities are asking the public for tips to help lead to his capture.

Card, 40, is being sought after at least 18 people were killed and 13 more were wounded in shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Just in Time Bowling, Maine Gov. Janet Mills and law enforcement officials said at a Thursday morning press conference.

Communities across the state remain under shelter-in-place advisories, while schools and college campuses have closed and canceled classes Thursday. Authorities warned the public that Card is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Here is how you can contact authorities with information about Card or the shooting:

LIVE UPDATES: SEVERAL DEAD IN LEWISTON, MAIN MASS SHOOTING

Picture of Maine shooting suspect entering building with a gun

Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office released two photos of the alleged person of interest involved in Maine. (Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office)

  • Lewiston Police: Call 513-3001 ext. 3327
  • Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office: email dispatch@androscoggincountymaine.gov
  • Maine State Police: Call 207.213.9526 or 207.509.9002

WHO IS ROBERT CARD: MAINE AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY PERSON OF INTEREST IN DEADLY SHOOTING RAMPAGE

Card is a "trained firearms instructor" and recently reported mental health issues, including "hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME," according to a Maine law enforcement bulletin shared with Fox News Digital.

Robert Card Lewiston Maine Shooting

Lewiston Police have stated that Robert Card is a person of interest in a mass shooting on Wednesday. (Lewiston Police Department)

He was also reportedly committed to a mental health facility for two weeks over the summer.

Map

The two locations where the alleged active shooter, Robert Card  (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

Army spokesperson Bryce Dubee confirmed to Fox News on Thursday morning that Card has been in the Army Reserve for over two decades and has received multiple awards for his service, including the Humanitarian Service Medal.

"Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Card II is a Petroleum Supply Specialist in the Army Reserve, enlisting in December 2002. He has no combat deployments," Dubee said.

  • Live photo of police activity in Lewiston Maine following a mass shooting event
    Image 1 of 4

    Police stand guard outside of Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston, ME, Thursday, October 26, 2023. The establishment was the scene of a mass shooting Wednesday night. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

  • Live photo of police activity in Lewiston Maine following a mass shooting event
    Image 2 of 4

    Homeland Security Investigations personnel are seen in Lewiston, ME, Thursday, October 26, 2023. The town  was the scene of a mass shooting Wednesday night. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

  • Live photo of police activity in Lewiston Maine following a mass shooting event
    Image 3 of 4

    A police roadblock is set up on the road leading towards Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston, ME, Thursday, October 26, 2023. The bar was the scene of a mass shooting Wednesday night. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

  • Live photo of police activity in Lewiston Maine following a mass shooting event
    Image 4 of 4

    Police stand out outside of Schemengees Bar and Grille, Lewiston, ME on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The establishment was the site of a mass shooting Wednesday night. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

FBI Boston said in a statement on X that they are coordinating with state and local law enforcement, and ready to assist when needed.

"The FBI Boston Division continues to coordinate with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in Maine, and we stand ready to assist with any available resources they need, including evidence response, investigative and tactical support, as well as victim assistance. We continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately. As this situation is still very fluid, we have no further comment at this time and will refer you to the Maine State Police," the bureau wrote.