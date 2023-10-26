Lewiston, Maine mass shooting: Schemengees Bar and Grill says 'heart is crushed,' 'great people' lost

The restaurant in Maine that was targeted in a mass shooting last night posted a message Thursday saying that "my heart is crushed" and "in a split second your world gets turn upside down for no good reason."

Schemengees Bar & Grill wrote the comments on Facebook as a massive manhunt is underway to find 40-year-old Robert Card of Bowdoin, who has been identified by police as a person of interest in the shootings in Lewiston. Eighteen people have been killed at Schemengees and a bowling alley identified by police as Sparetime Recreation and in signage as Just-In-Time Recreation, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said.

"My heart is crushed. I am at a loss for words. In a split second your world gets turn upside down for no good reason," Schemengees Bar & Grill said in the post. "We lost great people in this community. How can we make any sense of this. Sending out prayers to everyone."

Schemengees had been advertising an industry night on Wednesday with bar and restaurant workers getting 25% off their bills.

AT LEAST 22 DEAD IN MAINE AS MANHUNT INTENSIFIES FOR PERSON OF INTEREST ROBERT CARD

The mayor of the nearby city of Auburn, Jason Levesque, told NBC's "Today" show on Thursday that the bowling alley was hosting a youth night.

According to an internal Maine Information and Analysis Center bulletin obtained by Fox News, Card is a firearms instructor and has military experience.

Fox News' David Spunt reported, citing a senior law enforcement source, that authorities are aware Card may have a police scanner and could be actively listening to some of their movements. The FBI has added dozens of agents to the scene over the past few hours to assist local law enforcement. SWAT teams are also on the ground and mobilized.

SACRAMENTO KINGS COACH MIKE BROWN ADDRESSES MAINE MASS SHOOTING

Card is believed to be in the Army Reserve stationed out of Saco, Maine, according to the bulletin.

"Law Enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card 4/4/1983, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening," Lewiston police announced in a Facebook post. "Card should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maine State Police later posted Thursday morning that it was expanding its shelter in place advisory and school closings to include the town of Bowdoin.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten, Elizabeth Pritchett, Jacqui Heinrich, Lawrence Richard and David Spunt contributed to this report.