Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
PHOTOS: The Hunt for a Killer in Maine
A manhunt is underway in Maine as police search for Robert Card in the first 24 hours since the mass shooting last night rocked the town of Lewiston.
- A sign signals the public to shelter in place during an active shooter situation on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine.read more
- A security guard escorts people out of Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston, ME on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Many victims of last night's mass shooting were taken to Central Maine Medical Center.read more
- Police stand out outside of Schemengees Bar and Grille, Lewiston, ME on Thursday, October 26, 2023.read more
- A police roadblock is set up on the road leading towards Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston, ME, Thursday, October 26, 2023.read more
- People depart a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle School, in Auburn, Maine, after shootings in Lewiston.read more
- Police barricade a road near Sparetime bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine on Thursday, October 26, 2023.read more
- In this image taken from video, Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston, Maine, is shown on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. The bowling facility was the site of one of the two mass shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday.read more
- A police officer walks along a rural road during a manhunt for the suspect of Wednesday's mass shootings, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lisbon, Maine. The shootings took place at a restaurant and bowling alley in nearby Lewiston, Maine.read more
- Sparetime bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The bowling alley was the scene of a mass shooting last night.read more
- Downtown Lewiston is eerily quiet as the town remains on lockdown, Thursday, October 26, 2023.read more
- Police continue to search for Robert Card in Lisbon, Maine on Thursday, October 26, 2023.read more
- Police tape is visible outside of Schemengee’s Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine on Thursday, October 26, 2023.read more
- Pejepscot Boat Ramp in Topsham is where Robert Card's white Subaru was found abandoned.read more
- Law enforcement officers hold rifles while investigating a scene, in Bowdoin, Maine, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.read more
- General view of a home listed as a last-known address for Robert Card, on Meadow Road in Bowdoin, ME, Thursday, October 26, 2023.read more
- A police cruiser drives in downtown Lewiston, Maine during the lockdown.read more
PHOTOS: The Hunt for a Killer in Maine
A manhunt is underway in Maine as police search for Robert Card in the first 24 hours since the mass shooting last night rocked the town of Lewiston.
Move Forward
- PHOTOS: The Hunt for a Killer in Maine