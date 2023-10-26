Go Back
  Published
    PHOTOS: The Hunt for a Killer in Maine

    A manhunt is underway in Maine as police search for Robert Card in the first 24 hours since the mass shooting last night rocked the town of Lewiston.

  • A sign signals the public to shelter in place during an active shooter situation on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine.
    A sign signals the public to shelter in place during an active shooter situation on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine.
    Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via AP
  • Live photo of police activity in Lewiston Maine following a mass shooting event
    A security guard escorts people out of Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston, ME on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Many victims of last night's mass shooting were taken to Central Maine Medical Center.
    David McGlynn for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Live photo of police activity in Lewiston Maine following a mass shooting event
    Police stand out outside of Schemengees Bar and Grille, Lewiston, ME on Thursday, October 26, 2023.
    David McGlynn for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Live photo of police activity in Lewiston Maine following a mass shooting event
    A police roadblock is set up on the road leading towards Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston, ME, Thursday, October 26, 2023. 
    David McGlynn for Fox News Digital
  • People gather at reunification facility after Lewiston, Maine mass shooting
    People depart a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle School, in Auburn, Maine, after shootings in Lewiston.
    AP Photo/Steven Senne / AP Newsroom
  • Police continue to search for Robert Card in Lewiston, Maine
    Police barricade a road near Sparetime bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine on Thursday, October 26, 2023. 
    David McGlynn for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Maine Shooting
    In this image taken from video, Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston, Maine, is shown on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. The bowling facility was the site of one of the two mass shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday. 
    AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi / AP Images
  • Maine Shooting
    A police officer walks along a rural road during a manhunt for the suspect of Wednesday's mass shootings, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lisbon, Maine. The shootings took place at a restaurant and bowling alley in nearby Lewiston, Maine.
    AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty / AP Images
  • Police continue to search for Robert Card in Lewiston, Maine
    Sparetime bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The bowling alley was the scene of a mass shooting last night.
    David McGlynn for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Police continue to search for Robert Card in Lewiston, Maine
    Downtown Lewiston is eerily quiet as the town remains on lockdown, Thursday, October 26, 2023.
    David McGlynn for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Police continue to search for Robert Card in Lewiston, Maine
    Police continue to search for Robert Card in Lisbon, Maine on Thursday, October 26, 2023. 
    David McGlynn for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Police continue to search for Robert Card in Lewiston, Maine
    Police tape is visible outside of Schemengee’s Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine on Thursday, October 26, 2023. 
    David McGlynn for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • The Pejepscot Boat Ramp where Robert Card's vehicle was found in Lewiston
    Pejepscot Boat Ramp in Topsham is where Robert Card's white Subaru was found abandoned.
    David McGlynn for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Maine Shooting
    Law enforcement officers hold rifles while investigating a scene, in Bowdoin, Maine, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. 
    AP Photo/Steven Senne / AP Images
  • Exterior view of the home of Robert Card, Maine mass shooter
    General view of a home listed as a last-known address for Robert Card, on Meadow Road in Bowdoin, ME, Thursday, October 26, 2023. 
    David McGlynn for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Police continue to search for Robert Card in Lewiston, Maine
    A police cruiser drives in downtown  Lewiston, Maine during the lockdown. 
    David McGlynn for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  Published
    PHOTOS: The Hunt for a Killer in Maine

    A manhunt is underway in Maine as police search for Robert Card in the first 24 hours since the mass shooting last night rocked the town of Lewiston.

