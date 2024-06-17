Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Victims in deadly Texas Juneteenth mass shooting ID’d

Altercation between 2 groups led to shooting that killed 2 people, wounded 14 others

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Texas Juneteenth shooting leaves 2 dead, 14 wounded: police Video

Texas Juneteenth shooting leaves 2 dead, 14 wounded: police

A shooting broke out Saturday night at a Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock, Texas, FOX 7 Austin reports. Two people died on scene and police are looking for those responsible. 

The two victims killed in a mass shooting during a Juneteenth celebration in an Austin, Texas, suburb over the weekend have been identified by police. 

The Round Rock Police Department said the two victims are 33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair of Manor and 54-year-old Ara Durk of Pflugerville. 

Police said neither victim was involved in the altercation at Old Settler’s Park that led to the deadly shooting. 

Officers responded to a shooting at the park around 10:50 p.m. after an altercation between two groups that resulted in two deaths and more than a dozen injuries. The injured people’s ages ranged between 10 and 62, per reporting from FOX 7. 

MICHIGAN SPLASH PAD SHOOTER IDENTIFIED AS 42-YEAR-OLD ‘LONER’ GOING THROUGH ‘MENTAL HEALTH CHALLENGES’

Round Rock Juneteenth festival

Round Rock's Juneteenth Festival was scheduled for 5 p.m. to midnight at Old Settlers Park, according to the city's website. (FOX 7 Austin)

Police officers and fire department personnel present at the event immediately began providing emergency medical care to the wounded, who were then taken to hospitals. Most of those taken to hospitals have since been released. The remaining are in stable condition and are expected to be released in the next few days.

DEADLY TEXAS JUNETEENTH MASS SHOOTING SUSPECT DESCRIPTION RELEASED BY POLICE

Police investigating Texas Juneteenth shooting

Police respond to the scene of a mass shooting in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock on June 15, 2024. (FOX 7 Austin)

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of innocent lives and the injuries sustained by several others in Saturday's senseless act of violence. Our deepest condolences go out to the families affected by this tragedy. We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community and will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice," Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said. "Together, we will stand strong and support one another during this difficult time for our community."

The shooting suspect remains on the run. Police described him as a Black male with a thin build, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with short dreadlocks. 

The suspect is 19 to 20 years old and should be considered armed and dangerous, FOX 7 reported. 

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elsewhere in the U.S. over the weekend, six people were shot in a residential neighborhood in Lathrup Village, a Detroit suburb. Seven people were also shot at a party in Methuen, Massachusetts.

Fox News Digital's Pilar Arias contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 