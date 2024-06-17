Victims in deadly Texas Juneteenth mass shooting ID’d

The two victims killed in a mass shooting during a Juneteenth celebration in an Austin, Texas, suburb over the weekend have been identified by police.

The Round Rock Police Department said the two victims are 33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair of Manor and 54-year-old Ara Durk of Pflugerville.

Police said neither victim was involved in the altercation at Old Settler’s Park that led to the deadly shooting.

Officers responded to a shooting at the park around 10:50 p.m. after an altercation between two groups that resulted in two deaths and more than a dozen injuries. The injured people’s ages ranged between 10 and 62, per reporting from FOX 7.

Police officers and fire department personnel present at the event immediately began providing emergency medical care to the wounded, who were then taken to hospitals. Most of those taken to hospitals have since been released. The remaining are in stable condition and are expected to be released in the next few days.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of innocent lives and the injuries sustained by several others in Saturday's senseless act of violence. Our deepest condolences go out to the families affected by this tragedy. We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community and will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice," Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said. "Together, we will stand strong and support one another during this difficult time for our community."

The shooting suspect remains on the run. Police described him as a Black male with a thin build, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with short dreadlocks.

The suspect is 19 to 20 years old and should be considered armed and dangerous, FOX 7 reported.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Elsewhere in the U.S. over the weekend, six people were shot in a residential neighborhood in Lathrup Village, a Detroit suburb. Seven people were also shot at a party in Methuen, Massachusetts.

Fox News Digital's Pilar Arias contributed to this report.