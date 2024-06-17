Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Deadly Texas Juneteenth mass shooting suspect description released by police

Texas Juneteenth shooting left 2 dead, 14 wounded

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
A shooting broke out Saturday night at a Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock, Texas, FOX 7 Austin reports. Two people died on scene and police are looking for those responsible. 

Police in an Austin, Texas suburb have released a suspect's description following a mass shooting at a Juneteenth celebration over the weekend.

Two people were killed, and 14 others were wounded at about 10:50 p.m. Saturday in Round Rock, police said. A search is on for a man described as a Black male with a thin build, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall with short dreadlocks. He was wearing a white hoodie at the time of the incident.

The suspect is 19 to 20 years old and should be considered armed and dangerous, local FOX 7 Austin reports. 

"It breaks your heart for a family that was coming out to enjoy their evening, and now their life is forever changed as a result of somebody who could care less about somebody else's life," Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said at a press briefing. "That's so disappointing. Our goal is to put those folks behind bars and our goal is to get them put away for life."

Police investigating Texas Juneteenth shooting

Police at the scene of a mass shooting in the Austin, Texas, suburb Round Rock on June 15, 2024. (FOX 7 Austin)

Banks said two groups began fighting with each other near the vendor area during the Round Rock Juneteenth Festival at Old Settler's Park when the shooting began. During the fight, at least one person pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Police officers and fire department personnel present at the event immediately began providing emergency medical care to the wounded, who were then taken to hospitals, Allen said.

Round Rock Juneteenth festival

Round Rock's Juneteenth Festival was scheduled for 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Old Settlers Park, according to the city's website. (FOX 7 Austin)

The injured people's ages range between 10 and 62, according to FOX 7. Most of those taken to hospitals have been released, Banks said. The remaining are in stable condition and are expected to be released in the next couple of days. 

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Round Rock multipurpose complex sign

The mass shooting rang out just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. (FOX 7 Austin)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Round Rock Police Department's Detective Maio at 512-341-3135 or email rmaio@roundrocktexas.gov.

Fox News' Landon Mion and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 