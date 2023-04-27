‘Vicious’ Bronx peacock, dubbed Raul, bites man, flees to local park tree: 'I thought I was high'

A man was bitten by a "vicious" peacock that likely escaped the Bronx Zoo in New York on Wednesday night.

The New York Fire Department (FDNY) responded to a 911 call at approximately 8 p.m. from a man, identified as Mike, who said the escaped peacock bit him after he attempted to assist the brightly plumed bird into safety.

"We were standing outside chillin’, you know, smoking, you know, whatever and, I thought I was buggin’" Mike told the New York Daily News. "I thought I was high."

Mike shared that he attempted to corral the wild bird, but it quickly lashed out and bit him in the thigh.

"Then the motherf---er flew into the tree," Mike told the outlet. "I didn’t know they could fly."

Despite their lovely and graceful presence, peacocks are known to be territorial and especially aggressive during mating season. According to Birdfact.com, while peacocks do not typically fly, they will if forced to avoid danger and threats, cross obstacles such as rivers, or fly up into trees to roost at night.

Video of the feathered fugitive shows the bird perched in Vidalia Park, a popular park in the Bronx's West Farms neighborhood. Spectators allegedly dubbed the escaped bird, Raul.

The runaway bird is about three feet long, and its head is crowned with a flamboyant green plume.

"That’s the peacock, it’s in the tree, I think they should leave it there," user CGutter said in a Citizen App video. "I ain’t gonna lie, it’s bringing out the neighborhood. Everyone wants to see this. He’s beautiful. Everyone says it’s a he, so I’m going to take your lead."

"It's vicious," another spectator is heard saying.

Police and firefighters have been trying to catch the peacock, but have had no success as of Wednesday night. The Bronx Zoo did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital request for comment regarding the escaped bird.