Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Birds
Published

‘Vicious’ Bronx peacock, dubbed Raul, bites man, flees to local park tree: 'I thought I was high'

Spectators called the escaped peacock 'vicious' after it bit a man in the thigh

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
close
Bronx Zoo peacock attacks man, flees to tree perch Video

Bronx Zoo peacock attacks man, flees to tree perch

An escaped peacock from the Bronx Zoo in New York City bit a man’s leg on Wednesday night after attempting to keep the pheasant safe. (WNYW)

A man was bitten by a "vicious" peacock that likely escaped the Bronx Zoo in New York on Wednesday night. 

The New York Fire Department (FDNY) responded to a 911 call at approximately 8 p.m. from a man, identified as Mike, who said the escaped peacock bit him after he attempted to assist the brightly plumed bird into safety. 

"We were standing outside chillin’, you know, smoking, you know, whatever and, I thought I was buggin’" Mike told the New York Daily News. "I thought I was high."

Peacock

The peacock, dubbed Raul, flew to safety in a large tree in a Bronx, New York City park on Wedensday, April 26 after biting a man in the thigh. (WNYW )

Mike shared that he attempted to corral the wild bird, but it quickly lashed out and bit him in the thigh.

"Then the motherf---er flew into the tree," Mike told the outlet. "I didn’t know they could fly."

ST. LOUIS ZOO'S ESCAPE-ARTIST BEAR IS HEADING TO A TEXAS ZOO WITH A MOOT

Despite their lovely and graceful presence, peacocks are known to be territorial and especially aggressive during mating season. According to Birdfact.com, while peacocks do not typically fly, they will if forced to avoid danger and threats, cross obstacles such as rivers, or fly up into trees to roost at night.

Peacock

Peacock perched on a tree. (WNYW )

Video of the feathered fugitive shows the bird perched in Vidalia Park, a popular park in the Bronx's West Farms neighborhood. Spectators allegedly dubbed the escaped bird, Raul. 

The runaway bird is about three feet long, and its head is crowned with a flamboyant green plume.

ESCAPED NYC ZOO OWL BECOMES LOCAL CELEBRITY

"That’s the peacock, it’s in the tree, I think they should leave it there," user CGutter said in a Citizen App video. "I ain’t gonna lie, it’s bringing out the neighborhood. Everyone wants to see this. He’s beautiful. Everyone says it’s a he, so I’m going to take your lead."

Peacock

Peacock hidden in the branches of a tree after trying to escape. (WNYW )

"It's vicious," another spectator is heard saying.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police and firefighters have been trying to catch the peacock, but have had no success as of Wednesday night. The Bronx Zoo did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital request for comment regarding the escaped bird.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.