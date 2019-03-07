Vermont town elects 3-year-old goat to serve as honorary mayor

A 3-year-old goat in Vermont beat out more than a dozen other pets for the title of honorary mayor.

Lincoln, a Nubian goat, was chosen by residents in Fair Haven, a town of roughly 2,500 people that sits along the border of Upstate New York, to serve as mayor for one year.

The goat was among 15 other animals on the ballot in the running for the honorary position. Lincoln beat out several other animals, including cat Sassy Towle, a dog named Stella Heibler and a gerbil named Crystal, for the job.

Lincoln took 13 of the 53 votes cast, just surpassing a dog named Sammie Viger who took home 11.

As mayor, Lincoln will be expected to attend local and major events, including the Memorial Day parade, for which he'll wear a custom sash.

Fair Haven doesn't have a human mayor. Town Manager Joe Gunter told the Rutland Herald he got the "great idea" to elect an animal to office from a small town in Michigan.

He said he figured the election would be a good way to raise money to create a local playground. It only raised about $100 through a $5 entry fee, but it reportedly provided other benefits.

"It turned into a good civics lesson," he told the news outlet. "Get the kids involved in town government. (I) thought this was a great way to break the ice with the kids."

Lincoln is set to take office on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.