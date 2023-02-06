Expand / Collapse search
Vermont
Published

Vermont homeless shelter pod 'community' to open this week

Burlington, VT, plans to open the 28-unit project later in the week

Associated Press
A shelter pod community for homeless residents in Vermont’s largest city is opening this week after several delays, Burlington officials announced Monday.

The emergency housing includes 23 prefabricated single-occupancy pods, and five double-occupancy pods, as well as a community center where resident will have access to food, services and programs. Two more single units are expected to arrive soon and officials expect to have all of the pods occupied by the end of the month, Eighty people applied for the 35 beds, officials said.

"The need for this project to open is so acute," said Samantha Dunn, the city's assistant director for community works.

Delayed for months, a homeless shelter community project in Vermont is set to open later this week.

During the sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chills last week, the city opened an emergency shelter on Thursday through the weekend, Mayor Miro Weinberger said.

The shelter pod community was expected to open in late November, but the schedule was delayed, by supply chain, labor and other issues, an official said.

The city used mainly federal coronavirus relief funding to build the project.