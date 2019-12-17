Van slams into Ross Dress for Less store outside Seattle, injures 11, 3 critically

A van crashed into a clothing store outside Seattle late Monday, injuring 11—including three listed as critical.

ILLINOIS MAN CHARGED WITH DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 26 TIMES SENT TO PRISON

The scene at the Ross Dress for Less in Burien was chaotic. The Seattle Times, citing the King Count Sheriff’s Office, reported that the incident started after a woman who shoplifted exited the store and entered the van. The driver reportedly hit the gas but careened off an unoccupied car and drove into the store, which was crowded with holiday shoppers.

The driver, 51, was arrested on suspicion of DUI for drugs and the woman was arrested for a warrant and shoplifting, the sheriff’s department tweeted.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The three listed in critical condition were identified as a man in his 30s, a 2-year-old boy and the boy’s grandfather, the report said. The boy had to be removed by first responders.