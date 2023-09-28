Expand / Collapse search
Michigan

Van crashes into Michigan Lego resale shop; driver on the loose

Shop owners plan to rebuild

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Van crashes into LEGO resale shop in Michigan Video

Van crashes into LEGO resale shop in Michigan

Surveillance footage shows a vehicle crash through the front of a Lego resale shop in Michigan on Sept. 23, 2023. (Credit: Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

A Michigan toy store is temporarily closed after a van crashed into it, and the person responsible is still on the loose.

Video shared by Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids, a Lego resale shop, shows the incident that took place early Saturday morning. Headlights can be seen through the store's windows prior to the cargo van barreling in, sending debris flying.

The incident, "caused extensive damage to the building, our store fixtures, and our inventory," the shop posted on Facebook, adding that "the police investigation is ongoing."

The driver reportedly took off from the scene. Store owner Julia Petersen told local WZZM no theft was involved and no one was hurt. 

Headlights peek into store before crash

Headlights can be seen peeking through the store windows moments before the crash. (Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Store patrons shared their concern and support on social media.

"Your photos are bringing up tears, so so glad no one was in the store. The destruction to your wonderful store is just horrible," one local wrote in response to photos shared on the store's Facebook page.

"We were just in late Friday afternoon for the first time with my 4.5yro and you guys so kindly found us a missing piece to a set we have at home. He has been begging to come back ever since, he is going to be bummed when I show him!" another commented. 

Chaos as van crashes into LEGO reseller

Debris can be seen flying about after the van crashed through the windows. (Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Van all the way in store

The van fully went into the store before the suspect took off. (Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

The owners do plan to rebuild, but until then are hosting a pop-up store this weekend. 

"We do have a lot of work ahead of us, so we continue to ask for your patience and support as we get ready to come back even better and stronger," store owners wrote.  

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400. Fox News Digital reached out to police for an update on the situation, but they did not immediately respond.