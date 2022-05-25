Texas elementary school shooting, Trump-backed candidate falls, and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TEXAS TRAGEDY - At least 19 children, 2 teachers killed in elementary school mass shooting. Continue reading …

TRAIL OF VIOLENCE - Social media accounts linked to alleged mass killer paint disturbing picture. Continue reading …

STINGING SETBACK - In rebuke to Trump, Brian Kemp wins Georgia GOP primary. Continue reading …

THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD - Americans sound off on gas prices after Biden's ‘incredible transition’ remark. Continue reading …

COVID CASH CONTROVERSY - Millions from Biden's pandemic relief bill went toward social justice, museums. Continue reading …

LIKE FATHER, LIKE DAUGHTER - Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins GOP primary in Arkansas gubernatorial race. Continue reading …



'I DON'T BELIEVE A WORD HE SAYS' – Americans sounded off on gas prices after President Biden said they're part of 'an incredible transition.' Continue reading …

WATCHING THE WATCHMEN- The FBI is conducting an internal investigation into Trump-Russia investigation, also known as Crossfire Hurricane. Continue reading …

‘SAFE CITY’ FOR ABORTIONS - San Diego’s city council will submit a proposal to declare city a ‘safe city for reproductive freedom and access to abortion.’ Continue reading …

WAR ON CLASSICS - Educators debate usefulness of classic literature in the classroom as school boards pull classics from reading lists. Continue reading …



CRICKETS - MSNBC, CNN, CBS avoid asking Nina Jankowicz about falsehoods she pushed since 'disinformation' board pause, DHS exit. Continue reading …

'IT'S LITERALLY HIS JOB' - Whoopi Goldberg slammed for saying of San Francisco archbishop's call to deprive Pelosi of Communion ‘it’s not his job.' Continue reading …

SEE NO EVIL - MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC ignore testimony in Sussmann trial that Hillary Clinton OK’d leaking of Trump-Russian allegations. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Kellyanne Conway advised President Biden it's essential to show empathy, to show that you're grieving with the community, after Texas shooting. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Texas elementary school shooting was 'pure evil,' state’s Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tells Fox News host. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY – Dan Bongino and Geraldo Rivera sparred over what the proper response to tragic murders in the Texas school shooting should be. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host criticized politicians exploiting the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, for political gain. Continue reading …

THE MUSK-TWITTER SHOW - Wall Street analyst expects "fireworks" between Elon Musk, Twitter board at annual shareholder meeting Wednesday. Continue reading …



A GOOD MOVE - Minneapolis couple share why they left city for new home and happiness in the Wisconsin countryside. Continue reading …



NYPD’S FINEST - New York City is served by the finest police department in the world – a department it hardly deserves, James Gagliano opines. Continue reading …

THREAT TO GW BUSH – ISIS-affiliated suspect arrested for alleged plot to kill President Bush appears in court. Continue reading …

"President Biden appeared on camera tonight [following the Texas school shooting] for less than eight minutes, not because he believed that his words would comfort the families or the friends of the victims…. He spoke tonight because politics is selfish…[and] it's considered perfectly appropriate to exploit the massacre of innocent little kids in order to try to turn around your own sagging poll numbers."- LAURA INGRAHAM

