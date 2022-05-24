Whoopi Goldberg slammed for comments on San Francisco archbishop's call to deprive Pelosi of communion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comments from Whoopi Goldberg are gaining steam on social media yet again after her decision to slam the San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, who called to deny House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holy communion due to her pro-choice stance.

"The abortion issues is starting to blur the lines between church and state," "The View" co-host said on Monday. "The archbishop of San Francisco is calling for Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be denied communion because of her pro-choice stance…

"This is not your job, dude. That is not up to you to make that decision," she added.

The comment went viral with right-wing voices attacking Goldberg on a Twitter post from The Washington Free Beacon.

"Sorry @WhoopiGoldberg, I know practically nothing about Catholicism but even I know that the Archbishop is in charge of what happens in his church," wrote "The Monsey Mevaser" and "Times-Herald" contributor Joel M. Petlin.

"Whether or not you agree with his decision on denying communion, it's literally his job," he added.

Catholic pro-life non-profit American Life League weighed in as well, stating that "It is LITERALLY the archbishop's job to do this."

A chorus of commenters agreed with the sentiments from Petlin and the American Life League both on the thread and through quote tweets, including one from Media Research Center managing editor Brittany Hughes, who ripped "The View" host for "speak[ing] on things she doesn't understand" and Florida Republican congressional candidate Jose Castillo, who said that Goldberg's attacks on the Catholic Church "disgust" him.

"Thou shall not kill is a commandment & @Pontifex said ‘abortion is murder'. @SpeakerPelosi promotes & supports abortion.

"The Archbishop involved himself in matters of the church not politics. Stop attacking the church!!" Castillo added.

Actor Dean Cain chimed in with a quote tweet also, cynically saying "it's NOT the archbishop's job…?"

The archbishop, who fell victim to criticism from many left-wing voices, including Goldberg, also garnered criticism from left-wing voices for allegedly pushing back against the wishes of Pope Francis on the issue.