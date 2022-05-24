Texas elementary school shooting was 'pure evil,' lieutenant governor says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick reflected on the Texas elementary school shooting that left at least 19 children dead Tuesday on " Tucker Carlson Tonight."

DAN PATRICK: Tucker, since I was elected back with Greg Abbott back in 2014, this is now the fourth major mass shooting that we've had. We had Sutherland Springs, the church. We had the Walmart in El Paso, Odessa and then...four years ago and one week, we had the shooting at Santa Fe, where we lost eight students and two teachers, and I will tell you, Tucker, that I've been to a lot of funerals, a lot of services, a lot of hospitals, nothing compares to what Bill [Melugin] just said about the loss of a child. And I think when crimes like this happen, this is pure evil, that it impacts a whole nation.

UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: 18 STUDENTS, ONE ADULT KILLED, SUSPECTED SHOOTER DEAD

Every parent, every grandparent that has a child envisions what they would feel if it happened to them. This is something that goes to the core of our soul, all of us, and I hope the president tries to unify, not divide us on this, because we as a nation will always remember this.

These children at this school, as adults, one day, will never forget it. These teachers, this community of 16,000 — the school system only had 4,000 students in the entire system — Tucker. So, these are crimes that get to the very core of who we are as people and I think as people, we have to look internally and ask how did we get here?

This was an evil act. There's a lot that we're going to learn, and it's going to unfold in the days and weeks ahead about this shooter. But tonight, we've got to unify in prayer. We have to unify in faith. We have to unify and [ask] who are we?

