Ingraham to politicians: Tragedy is not the time to shame our nation

Fox News host Laura Ingraham criticized politicians exploiting the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, for political gain on Tuesday's "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: I want to be very, very clear tonight. President Biden appeared on camera tonight for less than eight minutes, not because he believed that his words would comfort the families or the friends of the victims. Not because he believed that he would calm what are obviously frayed nerves of a worried nation, parents who were worried and he didn't do it to unite America in this time of grief. No, he did not. He spoke tonight because politics is selfish, because in today's twisted world, it's considered perfectly appropriate to exploit the massacre of innocent, little kids in order to try to turn around your own sagging poll numbers. Today, Reuters-Ipsos has Biden at the lowest approval of his presidency, 36%. So this attempt at political resuscitation on Biden's part — it's despicable. But it's altogether predictable, isn't it? The White House has tried this many times before, and it's failed.

Any politicians, I don't care if you're Republican, Democrat or somewhere in between, and you're seeking to use what happened today to help yourself — you should be ashamed of yourself. We have a political process in our country. If you want to change the law, if you want to change the Constitution, go ahead and get the votes and change the law or amend the Constitution. If you can do that, you will find success in whatever your goals are. But if you can't do that, don't come to the nation at a time of tragedy and try to shame the rest of us, because we know what time it is. We know what's really going on.