Utah prosecutors say they have name of cold case killer of 2

A Utah cold case involving the murders of two women on the same date two years apart is closer to being solved now that prosecutors know the name of the accused killer.

Police have known for a long time that Sonia Mejia, 29, and Damiana Castillo, 57, were raped and strangled in Salt Lake County by the same person, but the case went cold and the killer was never found, KTVX reports.

Now Salt Lake County District Attorney Sam Gill says he knows the killer’s name, but he's not ready to release it at this time, according to the station.

“We have identified this person, but this person is not in our jurisdiction,” Gill told the station.

Mejia was murdered on Feb. 9. 2006. Castillo was murdered on Feb. 9, 2008. The homicides were linked through DNA. Police said the person who killed the women was an intruder who forced his way into their apartments.

Gill said the wanted person is serving jail time outside Utah, the station reported Friday.

The suspect doesn’t know he has been fingered and Gill fears he could go on the lam if he finds out and is accidentally released from jail, according to the station.

In 2009 police said they did not have answers about motives for the killings or if the Feb. 9 date had any significance or was merely a coincidence, KSL-TV reported Friday.

At that time, investigators said the suspect was a skinny, pint-sized young Hispanic male.

Mejia was six months pregnant when she was killed, according to the station.