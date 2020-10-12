Utah authorities search for mom who went missing six days ago at park

Search teams are looking for a Los Angeles woman who went missing last week while visiting Zion National Park in Utah during a hiking trip.

Park rangers, along with Washington County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the disappearance of Holly Suzanne Courtier, a 38-year-old mother who was last seen Oct. 6 around 1:30 p.m.

Courtier was possibly dropped off by a private shuttle at the Grotto parking area of the park, authorities said. She was scheduled to be picked up at 4:40 p.m. that day by a private shuttle but she never showed up, the National Parks Service said.

Her daughter, Kailey Chambers, told Fox News she last spoke with her mother on Oct. 2 around 8 p.m. She described Courtier as an avid hiker who loved being outdoors.

She worked as nanny until she was let go when her employer suffered financial setbacks because of the coronavirus pandemic, Chambers said.

"She actually bought a van about a month or two ago and was planning to gut the whole thing and make it into a small home for herself so that she could travel the country and visit all the national parks and go hiking," Chambers said. "She absolutely loves hiking and it's one of her favorite things to do and when she needs clarity and to spend some time with herself, nature is her happy place."

Chambers, a college student in San Diego, was driving to Utah Monday evening to assist in search efforts. She said park rangers planned to call off the search after tomorrow unless they receive tips or new information related to Courtier's whereabouts.

The 19-year-old said she has put her academic responsibilities on hold to look for her mother.

"I will be on the trails myself searching for her myself until I find her," she said. "I'm not giving up on her."

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Chamber said residents near the park have participated in search efforts.

"The rangers have informed me that unless they gather additional intel they will only be continuing their search for 1-2 more days," the post reads. "It’s getting down to the final few days of survival without food."

Courtier is described as 38 years old, 5-foot-3, about 100 pounds. Authorities believe she may have packed the following items: a pistil gray trucker hat, a Patagonia black nano puff Jacket, a dark tank top, Danner trail gray hiking boots, and an osprey blue multi-day pack.

"I've played a million different scenarios in my head," Chamber said. "I just want to find her."

Anyone with information about Courtier is asked to call the National Park Services ISB tip line at 888-653-0009.