Mother claims children disappeared after religious brainwashing as Amber Alert issued

Idaho officials have issued an Amber Alert for two missing teens who may be heading to Utah over their "religious beliefs," according to authorities and local reports.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office believes Allen Larand Fischer, 13, and Rachelle Leray Fischer, 15, both members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FDLS), left their Monteview, Idaho, home and returned to Trenton, Utah, where they previously lived, around June 22.

Their older sister, Elintra Dee Fischer, 18, was reported missing on Jan. 1, 2023. The Sheriff's Office believes the children "willingly left to return to Trenton, Utah due to religious beliefs."

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said that through the course of its investigation, "detectives have been unable to find concrete evidence regarding a vehicle Rachelle and Allen Fischer may have left in."

"We have confirmed that the vehicle that was initially reported as being involved has not traveled to Idaho during the time that Rachelle and Allen went missing," the sheriff's office said in a Tuesday Facebook post. "Detectives have narrowed down the time frame that the children went missing to [Sunday, June 22] between the hours of 6 [p.m.] and 8 p.m."

The sheriff's office said it was "unsure" at this point "if they have left the immediate area or are still close by."

The children's mother, Elizabeth Roundy, spoke with FOX 13 Salt Lake City and said she used to be a plural wife, or in a polyamorous marriage, and left the FLDS church in 2020.

"They consider me to be an apostate now," she told the outlet. "I was sent away to repent, and I came back for my children, and I had to go through the courts to get them back."

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 show Roudy was awarded custody of Allen, Rachelle and Elintra, her three youngest children.

Authorities believe Elintra may be taking her two siblings back to Utah, but that information has not been confirmed, according to FOX 13.

"They’ve just been brainwashed and turned against me," Roundy told the outlet.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the missing juveniles to contact their dispatch center at 208-745-9210 option 7.