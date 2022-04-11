Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

USPS stops deliveries to California neighborhood after repeated attacks on mail carriers: Report

United States Postal Service suspended services in Santa Monica because one suspect accused of assaulting and threatening carriers 'has not been located or apprehended'

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Californians fed up with BOTH political parties as crime crisis spirals in Golden State Video

Californians fed up with BOTH political parties as crime crisis spirals in Golden State

Voters ask if anyone can successfully govern in California.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States Postal Service has suspended services in one neighborhood in Santa Monica, California because of repeated attacks on mail carriers since January, according to a report. 

The first incident happened on Jan. 19 when a resident living near the intersection of 14th Street and Arizona Avenue allegedly swung a broomstick at one carrier delivering mail in the early evening hours, according to CBS. The carrier reportedly was not injured in the attack. 

Months later, residents recently received notices from the USPS informing them that delivery service has been hereby suspended to all addresses located in the 1300 block of 14th Street.

MASSIVE FIRE AT CALIFORNIA HOME DEPOT VISIBLE FROM SPACE, AUTHORITIES PROBE CAUSE 

The notice explained that "multiple carriers have been subjected to assaults and threats of assault from an individual who has not been located or apprehended." 

Fullerton, California / USA - July 18, 2020: A USPS (United States Parcel Service) mail truck leaves for a delivery.

Fullerton, California / USA - July 18, 2020: A USPS (United States Parcel Service) mail truck leaves for a delivery. (iStock)

Still, only one assault has been officially reported, and the victim in that incident declined to have the case prosecuted, according to CBS News. 

A spokesperson for the Santa Monica Police Department told the outlet that the suspect is well known among officers, who’ve had several issues with him in the past, mostly related to domestic incidents.

It’s not clear when the suspension is set to end. Despite the notice, USPS still has been delivering packages in the neighborhood, but paper mail delivery has halted, and residents have been instructed to pick up their mail in person at their post office on 7th Street. 

"My immediate reaction was just disappointment," Courtney Smith, who lives in the area, told CBS. 

"I feel a lot of compassion for the mail carriers," she added. "Not doing anything is not the solution."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to USPS and Santa Monica police for added comment. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

Your Money