Cities prep for violence ahead of Tyre Nichols video release, Schiff faces another blow and more top headlines

BRACING FOR IMPACT - Major US cities prepping for possible violence after Atlanta riots and with Tyre Nichols video looming. Continue reading …

GRAVEYARD 'SCHIFF' – High-profile Dem booted from House committee faced with yet another blow. Continue reading …

‘CRAZY STUFF’ - Pastor repeatedly jailed over COVID protocols to face final trial. Continue reading …

BIG GAME FAVORITES - Here's who Americans want to see in Super Bowl LVII matchup. Continue reading …

‘IN CRISIS’ – Former Special Agent: FBI will be destroyed unless Biden steps up. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

DOCUMENT DEBACLE - Former officials say Garland has ‘multiple options’ for handling Pence classified records probe. Continue reading …

CAPITAL PUNISHMENT - DeSantis proposes making child rapists eligible for death penalty by forgoing unanimous jury verdict. Continue reading …



‘XENOPHOBIC AND DISCRIMINATORY’ - Ilhan Omar pulls race card as McCarthy rejects committee post. Continue reading …

LEVEL PLAYING FIELD - Elon Musk meets with Kevin McCarthy, Hakeem Jeffries to ensure Twitter is 'fair.' Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘REALLY UNCOMFORTABLE’ - Obama-honored superintendent blasts White race as 'problematic.' Continue reading …



‘WHY WAS I PAYING FOR FONTS’ - NPR raises eyebrows with note to employees about change in typeface. Continue reading …

ONE-SIDED STORY? - Newsweek suggests Matt Gaetz had affair with male staffer solely based on tweets from Dem rival he defeated. Continue reading …

TROUBLING TIMES - ABC News staffers say Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes cheating scandal causing ‘internal drama and gossip.’ Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - The Bidens are all over FBI wiretaps talking to China. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - If you really want to understand how powerful Big Pharma is, consider this. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - Biden is mired in scandal and plagued by his cognitive decline. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

MAGIC DIVIDE - How Disney World caters to big spenders while working families pay the price. Continue reading …



STAR SECRETS - Pamela Anderson recalls sex tape with Tommy Lee - other celebs get candid. Continue reading …

MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH - Meet the American who gave us sliced bread — the invention by which all others are judged. Continue reading …

WHO’S LEFT? - WWE star Baron Corbin eager to be last man standing at Royal Rumble. Continue reading …

(Warning: graphic video) HURT WHILE HELPING: Woman tries to assist a trapped hawk — then the bird pins her down with its talons. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Brian Kilmeade to Biden: ‘Be the president for once.’ See video …



WATCH: Illinois lawmakers batter sheriff for refusing to enforce state's ban on assault weapons. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Memory loss, difficulty, communicating, finding words, difficulty with handling complex tasks. Those are symptoms of dementia. Ask yourself, is this the person [Biden] that's really capable of conducting debt ceiling negotiations? Is he able to act in good faith? Does he really fully comprehend and understand what is exactly going on?"

- SEAN HANNITY

