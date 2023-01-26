Fox News host Jesse Watters analyzes Hunter Biden’s alleged shady business dealings on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: The Bidens are all over FBI wiretaps talking to China. The FBI was investigating Patrick Ho, a Chinese bagman who eventually got caught for bribing African leaders and helping Iran evade sanctions. Real nice guy.

What does Ho have to do with the Biden family?

Ho was the VP for the Chinese energy company that was getting the Bidens rich, but Ho was also a spy and Hunter knew he was a spy. Hunter's on tape calling Ho the effing spy chief of China. Ho handed Hunter and Jimmy the Chin millions in dirty Chinese money — consulting fees, that's what they call that. Hunter and the Chin were bribed with Chinese consulting fees.

The FBI knew Ho was an intelligence agent and they were listening to his phone calls and the FBI finally picked him up at JFK, slapped the cuffs on him and booked him right here in Manhattan. So, Ho gets his one phone call. Of all people, Ho calls the Chin and the Chin calls Hunter and Hunter picks up the phone and Ho asks him to be his lawyer. How much? says Hunter. A million bucks, says Ho. Deal, says Hunter.

