SEAN HANNITY: Biden is mired in scandal and plagued by his cognitive decline

Fox News host Sean Hannity questioned whether President Biden fully comprehends and understands what exactly is going on ahead of debt ceiling negotiations in Thursday's opening monologue.

SEAN HANNITY: We head to the Washington swamp, where President Biden once again is having a very hard time mired in scandal and plagued by his own cognitive decline. Joe Biden decided to take a big trip away from the Oval Office. Today, he actually managed to travel a whole ten miles crossing the mighty Potomac River into Northern Virginia. Wow. What a long trip! Unfortunately, the purpose for this outing was not exactly clear and his bizarre, disjointed speech was almost impossible for anybody to comprehend.

Memory loss, difficulty, communicating, finding words, difficulty with handling complex tasks. Those are symptoms of dementia. Ask yourself, is this the person that's really capable of conducting debt ceiling negotiations? Is he able to act in good faith? Does he really fully comprehend and understand what is exactly going on? Because for two years, your president, Joe Biden, was able to hide behind the Democratic controlled House, Senate and the media mob protected him. But now, for the first time in his presidency, Joe, your president will face legitimate oversight if and only if House Republicans stick together.