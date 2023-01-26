Major US cities brace for possible violence after Atlanta riots ahead of Tyre Nichols video

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency order Thursday ahead of potential protests in Atlanta over the weekend in an effort to prevent the unrest and chaos that occurred during last week's riots.

The order calls for 1,000 National Guard troops to be called up. It expires on Feb. 9.

"Georgians respect peaceful protests, but do not tolerate acts of violence against person or property," the order states.

The order said the state of emergency was declared because of "unlawful assemblage, violence, overt threats of violence, disruption of the peace and tranquility of this state and danger existing to persons and property."

The move comes after demonstrators took to the streets in Atlanta last weekend to protest the death of 26-year-old environmental activist Manuel Esteban Paez Teran. He was shot and killed by the Georgia State Patrol after authorities said Teran shot and wounded a state trooper who was trying to clear protesters from the construction site of a new public safety training center dubbed by activists as "Cop City."

That area is the planned site for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center and has come under fierce opposition from demonstrators.

In Atlanta, some businesses were damaged as rioters threw rocks and bricks at windows. Masked activists dressed in all black threw rocks and lit fireworks in front of a skyscraper that houses the Atlanta Police Foundation, shattering large glass windows. Walls were also vandalized with anti-police graffiti as stunned tourists scattered.

Some of those arrested were found with explosives.

At least six people are charged with domestic terrorism related to the riots.

They were identified as Ivan Ferguson, 23, of Nevada, 20-year-old Graham Evatt of Decatur, Georgia, Nadja Geier, 24, of Nashville, Tennessee; Madeleine Feola, 22, of Spokane, Washington; Francis Carrol, 22, of Kennebunkport, Maine; and Emily Murphy, 37, of Grosse Isle, Michigan.

Meanwhile, police departments in major cities like Austin, Texas, Los Angeles, California and Washington, D.C., were preparing for possible unrest in anticipation of the Friday release of a video depicting a confrontation between five Memphis police officers and 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died three days later.

The Austin Police Department told Fox News Digital it was monitoring events in Memphis and its officers "will be moving into tactical alert status beginning Friday morning." A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital the Los Angeles Police Department has units on standby.

"The Metropolitan Police Department has been briefed from law enforcement partners regarding five officers who have been fired and charged in Memphis Tennessee. We understand that a video will be released and contains disturbing content that does not represent the values that any law enforcement officers are sworn to uphold," MPD said.

"The Metropolitan Police Department has fully activated all sworn personnel in preparation for possible First Amendment activities in the District of Columbia."

The New York City Police Department said it is monitoring the situation in Memphis.