Rep. Matt Gaetz introduces 'PENCIL' resolution barring Adam Schiff from accessing classified information

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduced the "Preventing Extreme Negligence with Classified Information Licenses," or PENCIL Resolution, on Thursday that would bar Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., from accessing any classified information.

"The resolution expresses the sense of the U.S. House of Representatives that Congressman Adam Schiff should not have access to classified information, should be investigated by the House Ethics Committee, and should have his comments made during any proceeding of Congress regarding Russian Collusion and the Trump campaign be officially struck from the record," Gaetz's office said in a statement.

SCHIFF, SWALWELL, OMAR RESPOND AFTER SPEAKER MCCARTHY KEEPS THEM OFF COMMITTEES: ‘POLITICAL VENGEANCE’

Schiff's position on the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence allowed him access to classified materials including those relating to former President Donald Trump's first impeachment and the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

"Every member of Congress can access classified information by virtue of their election. Only the most egregious actions would warrant removal, and Adam Schiff has undoubtedly crossed the Rubicon," Gaetz told Fox News Digital. "Democrats have willfully ignored the national security consequences of members like Schiff misrepresenting and leaking classified information to the press."

Schiff has recently announced his candidacy to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstain, D-Calif., in the Senate.

"We’re in the fight of our lives for the future of our country. Our democracy is under assault from MAGA extremists, who care only about gaining power and keeping it," Schiff said in a statement launching his campaign.