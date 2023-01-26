TUCKER CARLSON: If you really want to understand how powerful Big Pharma is, consider this

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

How powerful exactly are the big pharmaceutical companies in this country? Well, that's a big question. There are a lot of ways to measure it, but here are a few ways you can measure it. In this country, Big Pharma can advertise its drugs directly to consumers and that's a little strange if you think about it, since consumers don't prescribe drugs, doctors do. So, why are the drugs being advertised directly to consumers?

That's allowed in only one other country on the planet, but it's allowed here. So, it may not surprise you that in this country, drug companies spend more on lobbying the Congress than any other industry, a lot more than any other industry and they don't do it by accident. They do it because it pays off. In a deal like this, a pretty remarkable deal, the drug companies have worked out with politicians. So, the government uses your tax dollars to buy billions worth of their products and then in some cases forces you to use those products.

Sometimes those products work, sometimes they don't work. In some cases, those products can injure you, but no matter what happens, there's nothing you can do about it because politicians have given these companies complete immunity. If their products hurt or kill you, you can't sue them. You're not even really allowed to complain about it. That's an incredible deal. Imagine if your company had struck a deal like that with Congress. You'd probably be a lot richer than you are.

So that's power, but it pales in comparison to what we're seeing right now. If you really want to understand how powerful Big Pharma is, consider the news that did not break today. The pro-transparency news organization Project Veritas just released an undercover video of a Pfizer executive bragging on camera about how his company conducts a kind of Frankenstein science, manipulating COVID viruses for profit, imperiling potentially the entire world, doing it in secret, possibly in violation of federal law, bragging about this. So, no matter what your politics are, doesn’t matter who you voted for, that's a huge story and you would think every reporter in this country would be itching to follow up on it, calling Pfizer, telling the public about it, but no, that's not happening.

In the 24 hours since Project Veritas posted this footage, it has been viewed more than 12 million times on Twitter. So, the public is very interested. Why wouldn't they be? But the media are not. No other media outlet has covered the story at all. We checked. MSNBC and CNN, which perhaps not coincidentally, take huge amounts of advertising dollars from Pfizer, those two channels have devoted a total of zero seconds to the story. Well, just go online and find out about it. Well, Google, the biggest search engine in the world, which has a monopoly on search in this country, appears to have gone out of its way to make it much more difficult for users to learn anything about the Pfizer executive pictured in the footage and so there is, in other words, on television and in most places online, a near-total media blackout of this story.

How powerful is Big Pharma? That powerful, but we have the footage and we're going to show some of it to you tonight because we think we should. Now, that footage shows a Pfizer executive called Jordon Trishton Walker. He is, according to the documents Project Veritas posted, Pfizer's "director of research and development for strategic operations and mRNA scientific planning." It's a big job. Walker is very highly educated and as we said, he's a high-ranking executive at Pfizer. In fact, he's just two reports removed from the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla. His name is Jordon Walker once again.

JORDON TRISHTON WALKER: You know how the virus keeps mutating? Well, one of the things we're exploring is, like, why don't we just mutate it ourselves so we could focus on, so we could create… develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that. If we're going to do that, though, there's a risk of, like, as you could imagine, no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f------- viruses. So, we're like, do we want to do this? So, that's, like, one of the things we're considering for, like, the future, like, maybe we're going to create new versions of the vaccine and things like that.

JOURNALIST: OK. So, Pfizer ultimately is thinking about mutating COVID?

TRISHTON WALKER: Well, that is not what we say to the public. No.

Pfizer's thinking about mutating COVID? We're not going to say that to the public. We're quoting: "One of the things we're exploring is why don't we just mutate it ourselves so we can preemptively develop new vaccines." Now, what does that sound like? That sound familiar?

Well, it sounds a lot like the gain-of-function research you read about, the research that was occurring at the Wuhan lab just before COVID broke out of the lab and overturned the world and wrecked the U.S. economy. That was the research that Tony Fauci lied about under oath. As The Intercept has reported: "Scientists working under a 2014 NIH grant to the EcoHealth Alliance to study bat coronaviruses combine the genetic material from a parent coronavirus known as WIV1 with other viruses." Seven virologists told The Intercept that the research "appears to meet NIH's criteria for gain-of-function research."

In other words, it's exactly what it sounds like it is. So that also sounds like what Jordon Walker just described. So, is Pfizer working on that right now? Well, in the clip you just saw, the Pfizer executive is careful to say it's not happening right now, but it is something that Pfizer is secretly considering, not telling the public, but in another undercover video also shot by Project Veritas, Walker suggests that research to mutate viruses is ongoing. They just don't dare call it gain-of-function.

JOURNALIST: When is Pfizer going to implement a mutation of all these viruses?

TRISHTON WALKER: I don't know. It depends on how all the experiments work out because this is, like, something we're trying, right?

JOURNALIST: It sounds like gain-of-function to me.

TRISHTON WALKER: I don't know. It's a little bit different. I think it's different. It's like this, it's definitely not gain-of-function.

JOURNALIST: Sounds like it is. I mean, it's OK.

TRISHTON WALKER: No, no, no. Directed evolution is very different.

JOURNALIST: Direct evolution?

TRISHTON WALKER: Directed evolution.

JOURNALIST: Directed evolution, OK. So, I mean, is that what it is then?

TRISHTON WALKER: Maybe. I don't — well, you're not supposed to do gain-of-function research with the viruses. They rather we not, but you do things like selected structural mutations to try to see if you could make it more potent. So, there is research ongoing about that. I don't know how that's going to work. There better not be any more outbreaks because, like, Jesus Christ.

It's not gain-of-function. Oh, no, it's directed evolution. So, if you're wondering how Tony Fauci was allowed to lie under oath and get away with it — the FBI did not raid his house, he was never handcuffed — maybe it's because he used a different term for the same thing. At Pfizer apparently, they're just calling it directed evolution. Problem solved and again, we want to remind you what we just heard and we're quoting the Pfizer executive: "You're not supposed to do gain-of-function research with the viruses. We'd rather not, but we do these selected structure mutations to make them more potent. There is research ongoing about that." Oh, wow, to make the virus more potent? You don't think COVID is potent enough? It killed millions of people. Well, Walker went on to say that Pfizer is trying to keep this research hidden from the rest of us.

JOURNALIST: Tell me more, like, what's developing with the whole, you know, virus mutation process?

TRISHTON WALKER: Well, they're still kind of conducting experiments on it, but it seems like from what I've heard they're kind of optimizing it, but they're going slow because everyone is very cautious. Obviously, they don't want to accelerate it too much, but I also think they are just trying to do it as an exploratory thing because you obviously don't want to advertise that you're trying to figure out future mutations.

They're still kind of conducting experiments on it. You just don't want to advertise that you're figuring out future mutations. Figuring out? Sounds like they're causing future mutations. Now, it's obvious why this man seems a little uncomfortable with what the company he works for is doing because the plan he describes — and we can't verify it's happening, we can only show you what its executive said — that plan could very easily cause a new pandemic and kill millions of people and, by the way, that's why gain-of-function research was banned until 2017, when Tony Fauci helped restart it and the result was, of course, COVID.

So, if that happened again, anyone could trace it to Pfizer, that would destroy the company, if not the world. So, Walker in this tape made it very clear that Pfizer is worried about a repeat of the COVID lab leak. Wait a second. We're all agreeing there was a COVID lab leak? Yeah, Pfizer's never said that in public, that the COVID strain started in the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, where this kind of research was occurring, but apparently everyone just knows that's true.

TRISHTON WALKER: You have to be, like, very controlled to make sure that this virus that you mutate doesn't create something that, like, you know, just goes everywhere.

JOURNALIST: Something crazy.

TRISHTON WALKER: …which I suspect is the way the virus started in Wuhan to be honest, like, it makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere.

JOURNALIST: Yeah, I know.

TRISHTON WALKER: It's b-------.

So, we just went through this three years ago this month and there was a global pandemic as a result, that again, killed millions of people and destroyed entire countries. It really hurt ours. So, why would you even think about doing something like that on purpose once again? Why would you conduct this kind of research when everybody knows the consequences? Well, again, we can't say for sure. We can only tell you what Jordon Walker said and of course, the point is to make money.

JOURNALIST: Isn't that the best business model, though? Like, just control nature before nature even happens itself, right?

TRISHTON WALKER: If it works.

JOURNALIST: What do you mean if it works?

TRISHTON WALKER: Because, like, sometimes there were just mutations that pop up and we're not prepared for it, like with delta or omicron and things like that. So, who knows? I mean, either way, it's going to be a cash cow. COVID will probably be a cash cow for us for awhile going forward, which I obviously like…

JOURNALIST: Well, I think the whole, you know, I think the whole, like, research of the viruses and mutating it, like, would be the ultimate, like, cash cow.

TRISHTON WALKER: Yeah, it’d be perfect.

Now, a couple of things to notice about that exchange. One, Walker has thought this through. This is not just off the top of his head. He's not stupid and he's clearly thought through the potential consequences of this research, but he also is honest enough to admit that it could be a cash cow and then he says, and he laughs as he says it, COVID has been a cash cow for us. So, imagine two pharma executives meeting in the bar and want to say, "How can we get kids to smoke more cigarettes because, you know, cancer is a cash cow for us?"

People would recoil in horror and by the way, regulators would be on this. Where are the regulators? You can't just come up with a drug, claim it works, get the government to enforce people's requirement to take it. You have to go through regulators. Where are they? Why aren't they regulating a company like Pfizer? Could it be that regulatory capture is real? We don't have to guess anymore because Jordon Walker explains it for us.

TRISHTON WALKER: …is a revolving door for all government officials for any industry though. So, in the pharma industry, all the government officials who review our drugs eventually come work for pharma companies and the military… defense government officials eventually go work for the defense companies afterwards.

JOURNALIST: How do you feel about that revolving door?

TRISHTON WALKER: It’s pretty good for the industry to be honest. It’s bad for everybody else in America.

JOURNALIST: Why is it bad for everybody else?

TRISHTON WALKER: Because when the regulators who review our drugs know that once they stop being a regulator, they want to go work for the company, they are not going to be as harsh on the company where they’re getting their job.

JAMES O'KEEFE: You work for Pfizer. My question for you is, why does Pfizer want to hide from the public the fact that they're mutating COVID virus?

TRISHTON WALKER: Is this real life? I'm literally a liar. I was trying to impress a person on a date by lying. This is absurd. Please stop. Why are you doing this to someone who is just working in a company to literally help the public?

So, that was the end of it. James O'Keefe of Project Veritas shows up and informs Walker he's been recorded and he's clearly upset and, of course, you can understand why. He's shocked. He didn't know anyone was filming. Someone was, but what's so interesting is his first excuse is "I was lying" when in fact, he has explained in a very sophisticated and very believable way how Washington works. We just promise to hire the regulators and then they don't really regulate us.

What you see happening in the defense industry with generals from the Pentagon happens in pharma, too. The regulators hope to get rich working here, and that's true, and no executive at a pharma company has ever been filmed saying that on camera before. That's not a lie. That's the truest thing ever spoken in Washington, D.C., and then the situation begins to degrade.

So, Walker, who is supposed to be a highly credentialed man of science, a clear-thinking scientist, completely loses control of himself. He becomes hysterical and violent. At one point, he calls the police to complain there are too many White people in his presence and he feels unsafe and then, of course, he becomes violent again. "Stop hitting me," he says as he punches you in the face. It's a remarkable scene. Here's part of it.

JAMES O'KEEFE: Do you want to put me in jail for asking you a question?

WALKER to 911 operator: Yes sir?

O'KEEFE: What is your intention of calling the police?

WALKER: They have like — no one’s injured right now, but we have several witnesses.

O'KEEFE: Can I talk to you please about this video?

WALKER: OK so there’s one, two, three, four, five White people.

O'KEEFE: Why would you bring race into this?

WALKER: Please bring the cops as soon as possible. I’m feeling very unsafe right now.

WALKER: This is insane.

O'KEEFE: Please unlock the door.

WALKER: Give it!

O'KEEFE: Please open the door.

WALKER: You can’t just record people like that! He’s assaulting me! He hit my head! Do not record me. Do not record me!

O'KEEFE: Unlock the door. Unlock the door.

Wow. Well, that didn't go well. That man it doesn't seem like much of a scientist. Anyone kind of feel for him? On the other hand, what was that? But more than anything, you've got questions. What was that? This guy's a pretty high-level Pfizer executive confirming a lot of things you already suspected and telling you things you had no idea were going on.

So, of course, you'd want to know, what? Was that real and what does Pfizer have to say about it? Well, no one else is calling Pfizer, so we did. We called them repeatedly today and we asked very basic questions. Does this guy, Walker, still work for you and if not, when did he leave the company? And more than anything, are you actually conducting experiments or considering conducting experiments to mutate new and more dangerous coronaviruses because it would be a cash cow?

And if you are doing that or thinking about doing it, have you received any U.S. government funding? Are taxpayers paying for this? And by the way, do you agree with this executive that COVID came from a lab? We didn't have complex questions, very simple ones. We called and emailed Pfizer all day, but despite their famously well-funded PR department, all the lobbying money they spend, they did not get back to us. They refused to answer.