ECONOMY
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

US stock market rises early after falling last week

By | Associated Press

NEW YORK – U.S. stocks are rising in early trading after getting hit hard last week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 81 points, or 0.5 percent, to 17,829 as of 9:32 am. Eastern time Monday.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained eight points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,061. The Nasdaq composite climbed 20 points, or 0.4 percent, to 4,892.

Seven of the 10 industry groups in the S&P 500 index rose. Stocks of utility companies gained the most.

Bonds prices rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.07 percent from 2.12 percent late Friday.