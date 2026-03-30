US reopens embassy in Caracas, citing progress after Maduro extraction

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The United States formally resumed operations at its embassy in Caracas on Monday, reopening a diplomatic presence in Venezuela for the first time since 2019 as the Trump administration advances its broader plan for the country.

"Today, we are formally resuming operations at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, marking a new chapter in our diplomatic presence in Venezuela," the State Department announced Monday.

"The resumption of operations at U.S. Embassy Caracas is a key milestone in implementing the president’s three‑phase plan for Venezuela and will strengthen our ability to engage directly with Venezuela’s interim government, civil society, and the private sector."

The reopening follows the January arrival of U.S. Ambassador Laura F. Dogu in Caracas as chargé d’affaires.

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"Ambassador Dogu’s team is restoring the chancery building at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas to prepare for the full return of personnel as soon as possible and the eventual resumption of consular services," the State Department added.

Officials have not given a timeline for when public services will fully restart.

The move comes as Acting President Delcy Rodríguez consolidates power following the January capture of Nicolás Maduro in a U.S. raid. Rodríguez has been praised by Trump for measures opening Venezuela’s oil industry to U.S. investment, while also announcing a prisoner amnesty that human rights groups say remains too limited.

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"We’ve done very well working with Venezuela," Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday. "Venezuela is doing better right now than they’ve ever done in the history of their country, and sort of like a joint venture, but the United States has made a lot of money."

Since March 2019, during the first Trump administration, U.S. relations had been handled through the Venezuela Affairs Unit based at the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá, Colombia.

"I met with a delegation of U.S. investors and companies who are in Caracas to learn firsthand about the great opportunities that Venezuela offers and to be part of the country's economic transformation," Dogu wrote in an X post translated from Spanish. "The private sector of the United States will play a fundamental role in building a stable and prosperous Venezuela, and we are here to support the growth of U.S. investment."

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Dogu led a U.S. delegation in Venezuela earlier in March, accompanied by Secretary of Interior Doug Burgum and "high-level" White House, State Department and Treasury officials, she wrote on X.

"By establishing a legitimate mining sector and securing critical supply chains, we can displace illegal actors, create jobs, and advance the three-phase plan of @POTUS that benefits both nations," the post added.