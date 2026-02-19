Expand / Collapse search
Venezuelan Political Crisis

Top US military commander visits Venezuela, meets new leader following operation to capture Maduro

US Embassy in Venezuela calls visit to Caracas a 'historic day'

Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado says Maduro's fall is akin to the fall of the Berlin Wall Video

Venezuelan opposition leader Machado says Maduro's fall is akin to the fall of the Berlin Wall

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado says the country is primed for the ‘largest voluntary return’ in history and discusses future elections on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

The head of the U.S. Southern Command traveled to Venezuela to meet with the country’s acting president just weeks after U.S. forces captured former leader Nicolás Maduro. 

The trip on Wednesday, described as a surprise visit, was the first to Venezuela by a U.S. military delegation since the Jan. 3 raid to retrieve Maduro, according to Reuters. 

"The commander of U.S. Southern Command, Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Chargé d’Affaires to the Venezuela Affairs Unit, Ambassador Laura F. Dogu, and U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Homeland Defense and the Americas Joseph M. Humire met with Venezuelan interim authorities in Caracas," U.S. Southern Command said in a statement. 

"During the meeting, the leaders reiterated the United States’ commitment to a free, safe and prosperous Venezuela for the Venezuelan people, the United States, and the Western Hemisphere," it added.

U.S. Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan engages with Marine in Venezuela

U.S. Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, engages with U.S. Marines assigned to stand watch at U.S. Embassy facilities in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (U.S. Southern Command/Venezuela Affairs Unit )

"Discussions focused on the security environment, steps to ensure the implementation of President Donald Trump’s three-phase plan – particularly the stabilization of Venezuela – and the importance of shared security across the Western Hemisphere," U.S. Central Command also said.  

The U.S. Embassy in Venezuela added in a post on X that it was a "historic day" in a push to "advance the objective of a Venezuela aligned with the United States."

Francis Donovan, Laura Dogu and Joseph Humire in Venezuela

U.S. Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, Chargé d’Affaires to the Venezuela Affairs Unit, Ambassador Laura F. Dogu, and U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Homeland Defense and the Americas Joseph M. Humire pose for a photo in Venezuela, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.  (U.S. Southern Command/Venezuela Affairs Unit )

Venezuela’s government said the U.S. delegation met with interim President Delcy Rodriguez, defense minister Vladimir Padrino and interior minister Diosdado Cabello, with the two sides agreeing to coordinate on drug-trafficking, terrorism and migration, Reuters reported. The Associated Press also confirmed that Donovan, who is the head of American military operations in Latin America, met with Rodriguez.

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez waves

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez waves after bidding farewell to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright following their meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

"The meeting reaffirms that diplomacy should be the mechanism for resolving differences and addressing issues of bilateral and regional interests," it also cited Venezuela's Communications Minister Miguel Angel Perez as saying on X. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

