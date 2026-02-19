Top US military commander visits Venezuela, meets new leader following operation to capture Maduro

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The head of the U.S. Southern Command traveled to Venezuela to meet with the country’s acting president just weeks after U.S. forces captured former leader Nicolás Maduro.

The trip on Wednesday, described as a surprise visit, was the first to Venezuela by a U.S. military delegation since the Jan. 3 raid to retrieve Maduro, according to Reuters.

"The commander of U.S. Southern Command, Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Chargé d’Affaires to the Venezuela Affairs Unit, Ambassador Laura F. Dogu, and U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Homeland Defense and the Americas Joseph M. Humire met with Venezuelan interim authorities in Caracas," U.S. Southern Command said in a statement.

"During the meeting, the leaders reiterated the United States’ commitment to a free, safe and prosperous Venezuela for the Venezuelan people, the United States, and the Western Hemisphere," it added.

"Discussions focused on the security environment, steps to ensure the implementation of President Donald Trump’s three-phase plan – particularly the stabilization of Venezuela – and the importance of shared security across the Western Hemisphere," U.S. Central Command also said.

The U.S. Embassy in Venezuela added in a post on X that it was a "historic day" in a push to "advance the objective of a Venezuela aligned with the United States."

Venezuela’s government said the U.S. delegation met with interim President Delcy Rodriguez, defense minister Vladimir Padrino and interior minister Diosdado Cabello, with the two sides agreeing to coordinate on drug-trafficking, terrorism and migration, Reuters reported. The Associated Press also confirmed that Donovan, who is the head of American military operations in Latin America, met with Rodriguez.

"The meeting reaffirms that diplomacy should be the mechanism for resolving differences and addressing issues of bilateral and regional interests," it also cited Venezuela's Communications Minister Miguel Angel Perez as saying on X.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.