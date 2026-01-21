State Dept official confirms 'limited number' of personnel in Caracas working to resume diplomatic relations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A "limited number" of U.S. personnel are operating in Caracas as Washington looks to resume diplomatic relations with Venezuela after the historic capture of Nicolás Maduro, Fox News has learned.

A senior State Department official told Fox News that the Trump administration plan to resume official diplomacy with Venezuela is under way. This is the first time a State Department official has commented on reporting about the diplomatic team on the ground.

"A limited number of U.S. diplomatic and technical personnel are in Caracas conducting initial assessments for a potential phased resumption of operations," the official said.

The official did not specify exactly what "a limited number" meant, and it is not immediately clear exactly how many people are on the ground. The phased resumption of operations would include the re-opening of the U.S. Embassy and consulate offices in Venezuela.

Since Maduro was captured, the Trump administration has been cautious in its approach to Venezuela. President Donald Trump initially said that the U.S. would "run" the country for an undetermined period of time.

Since then, Trump has met with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who he said he doubts has the support necessary to take over the country.

After her meeting with Trump, Machado spoke at a news conference hosted by the conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation, in Washington, D.C. She said that Venezuela would hold "free and fair" elections "eventually." However, she did not offer a timeline for how long the current interim government would be allowed to rule, only that elections would happen "as soon as possible."

Machado also attempted to downplay the appearance of competition between herself and Maduro's successor, interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez, for Trump's support.

"This has nothing to do with a tension or decision between Delcy Rodríguez and myself," Machado said when asked about Trump’s openness to working with the interim government. "This is about a criminal structure that is a regime and the mandate of the Venezuelan people."

On Jan. 15, Rodriguez, who was sworn-in as Venezuela's interim president following the capture of Maduro, met with CIA Director John Ratcliffe. A U.S. official told CBS News that the purpose of the meeting was to "deliver the message that the United States looks forward to an improved working relationship."

Rodriguez's meeting with Ratcliffe took place one day after she had a phone call with Trump, who said the conversation was "very good."

"We are making tremendous progress, as we help Venezuela stabilize and recover. Many topics were discussed, including oil, minerals, trade and, of course, national security," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "This partnership between the United States of America and Venezuela will be a spectacular one FOR ALL. Venezuela will soon be great and prosperous again, perhaps more so than ever before!"

