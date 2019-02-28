US offers $1M for information leading to Usama bin Laden's son

A reward of $1 million has been offered by the U.S. State Department for information leading to Usama bin Laden's son.

The agency is offering the hefty sum to those who help locate Hamza bin Laden, the deceased Al Qaeda co-founder's son, who the government believes "is emerging" as a leader in the terrorist group.

Hamza bin Laden was named a "specially designated global terrorist" in January 2017, according to a news release from the State Department. Since 2015, he has released audio and video messages calling for attacks against the U.S. and its allies, officials said.

A United Nations panel released a report in August that said Al Qaeda is still a global network showing resilience, and it is stronger than ISIS in places like Somalia, Yemen and South Asia — and its leadership in Iran has grown more prominent.

“Al Qaeda’s leadership demonstrates strategic patience and its regional affiliates exercise good tactical judgment, embedding themselves in local issues and becoming players," the report read.

While the U.N. said there is little evidence currently of a direct global threat from Al Qaeda, “improved leadership and enhanced communication will probably increase the threat over time, as will any rise in the tendency, already visible in some regions, of ISIL supporters to join Al Qaeda.”

Hamza bin Laden's father was killed in a U.S. military raid in Pakistan in May 2011. He masterminded the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people and injured over 6,000.

