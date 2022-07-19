Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Navy
Published

US Navy names first woman demonstration pilot in Blue Angel flight squadron

The Blue Angels also named five other new members to the team

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels have named the first woman as a demonstration pilot for the 2023 air show season.

Women have served with the Blue Angels in other capacities for more than 55 years, but Lt. Amanda Lee, of Mounds View, Minnesota, is the first to join the iconic flight squadron as a pilot, the Navy said.

Lee, a member of the "Gladiators" of Strike Fighter Squadron 106, graduated from Old Dominion University in 2013, the Blue Angels said Monday in a Facebook post announcing the new team.

US NAVY SAILORS REUNITE WITH THE DOGS THEY RESCUED FROM NEAR-CERTAIN DEATH IN THE MIDDLE EAST

"We had an overwhelming number of applicants from all over the globe this year," said Capt. Brian Kesselring, the squadron's commanding officer and flight leader. "We look forward to training our fantastic new team members, passing on the torch, and watching the incredible things this team will accomplish in 2023."

Lt. Amanda Lee, of Mounds View, Minnesota, is the first female pilot assigned to the Blue Angels.

Lt. Amanda Lee, of Mounds View, Minnesota, is the first female pilot assigned to the Blue Angels. (CPO Paul Archer/DVIDS U.S. Navy via AP)

The Blue Angels also named five other new members of the team based at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, including pilots Navy Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Zimmerman, of Baltimore, Maryland and Marine Corps Capt. Samuel Petko of Osceola, Indiana.

THE MOST IMPORTANT 'TOP GUN: MAVERICK' MOMENT NEARLY EVERY MOVIEGOER MISSED

Lt. Cmdr. Brian Vaught, of Englewood, Colorado, was named events coordinator. Lt. Cmdr. Greg Jones, of Cary, North Carolina, will be an aviation maintenance officer and Lt. Philippe Warren, of Williamsburg, Virginia, is the new flight surgeon.

The new team members will report to the squadron in September for a two-month turnover period. Once the 2022 show season concludes in November, they will embark on a rigorous five-month training program at NAS Pensacola and Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif.

FORMER NAVY SEAL: 'AMERICA IS WORTH THE WORK'

The team's mission is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach.