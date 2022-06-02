Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
US Marshal, K-9 wounded during shootout in Chicago: report

A Chicago police officer was shot and seriously wounded by a gunman a day earlier during an attempted traffic stop, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A U.S. Marshal and his K-9 were struck by gunfire in Chicago during a shooting between authorities and two gunmen on Thursday, according to media reports. 

The two shooters were arrested, a Chicago police spokesman told Fox Chicago.

The dog was reportedly shot around 1:20 p.m. A marshal rushed the animal to the MedVet Chicago clinic three miles east. 

He then realized he had been shot in the hand and called for an ambulance, the news outlet reported. The condition of the dog and marshal and details about the shooting were not immediately released. 

CHICAGO RECORDS BLOODIEST MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND IN 5 YEARS" AT LEAST 50 SHOT, 9 DEAD

    Chicago police gather at the site where a U.S. Marshal and a K-9 were shot Thursday.  (Fox Chicago)

    Two shooters were arrested in Chicago a following a gun battle with authorities. (Fox Chicago)

The Chicago Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment. 

The shooting came a day after a Chicago police officer was shot while trying to make a traffic stop. The gunman in that case remains at-large. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.