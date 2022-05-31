Chicago records bloodiest Memorial Day weekend in 5 years: At least 50 shot, 9 dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 50 people were shot in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend, including nine fatally, according to police.

Roughly half of the shootings took place on the city's West Side, while the downtown area saw four people shot, according to authorities. There were at least 23 people victims on the city's South Side.

By Monday morning, the number of victims surpassed the number of victims for all of 2021's Memorial Day shootings, when 37 were shot including three fatally, NBC Chicago reported. All in, 51 people were shot over the long holiday weekend.

It was the most bloody Memorial Day weekend for the city since 2017, when 45 people were wounded and seven killed, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

Among the fatalities was a 25-year-old man who was shot while on a sidewalk on East 93rd Street Monday evening. Two others were injured during the shooting. Another man, 31, was shot and killed inside a residence on South Green Street on Monday afternoon.

One shooting left a handful of people injured on Sunday morning after a fight broke out on the West Side. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the back, two 21-year-old men, a 21-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were also shot and injured during the incident. They were taken to local hospitals in serious condition, NBC Chicago reported.

Chicago was braced for a violent weekend and had rolled out Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown's holiday safety plan, which included officers working 21-hour days and canceled days off to get more officers on the street.

"It was a little tiring I would say, having to work," Damian Alfaro, a new police graduate, told ABC 7. "I worked 11 straight days, but I mean it's all learning."

A total of 32 people were shot the weekend ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.