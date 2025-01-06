Expand / Collapse search
Terrorism

US, Iraqi forces unleash airstrike on ISIS targets, kill terrorists hiding in cave

One coalition forces member was killed and two others were injured, officials said

U.S. and coalition forces over the past week conducted airstrikes in Iraq, including killing Islamic State fighters hiding in a cave and capturing a cell leader in Syria, officials said Monday. 

The strikes occurred in the Hamrin mountains in northeast Iraq from Dec. 30 through Monday, targeting ISIS locations, U.S. Central Command said. 

IRAN REGIME UNDER 'IMMENSE PRESSURE' AMID INCOMING TRUMP ADMIN POLICIES, REGIONAL LOSSES, ECONOMIC WOES

Islamic State militant holds ISIS flag in a desert setting

A masked Islamic State terrorist poses holding the ISIS flag in 2015.  (History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"Partnered operations like these are critical to maintaining pressure on ISIS and preventing the terrorist group from taking advantage of the rapidly changing security environment in the region," said CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla. 

"The enduring defeat of ISIS is a global effort that relies on our Coalition, allies, and partners. U.S. Central Command remains committed to aggressively pursuing these terrorists that threaten the region, our allies, and our citizens," he added. 

In a statement, CENTCOM said the strikes were conducted in an effort to disrupt the terror group's ability to organize and attack civilians, as well as U.S. citizens and allies in the region. 

IRAN TERROR PROXIES AMASS ON ISRAEL’S BORDERS IN 'RING OF FIRE’

Iraqi Army soldiers

Iraqi Army soldiers celebrate as they hold a flag of the Islamic State group they captured during a military operation to regain control of a village outside Mosul, Iraq, Nov. 29, 2016.  (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)

"During the operations, ISIS fighters engaged Coalition forces on several occasions, resulting in the employment of Coalition air strikes," CENTCOM said. 

At one point, the jets were used to take out ISIS fighters hiding in a cave, officials said. 

One coalition member was killed and two others from different nations were wounded. No U.S. personnel were injured, and no damage to any U.S. equipment was reported. 

In addition, from Jan. 2-3, the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), enabled by CENTCOM forces, captured an ISIS cell leader during an operation near Deir ez-Zor, Syria.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

