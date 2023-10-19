Expand / Collapse search
US government says it received over 200 reports of UFOs/UAPs in last 8 months

Many of the reports the Department of Defense receives are made by members of the military and commercial pilots

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
The Pentagon announced that there have been more than 270 reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena, known as UAPs or UFOs, reported to the U.S. government in the past eight months.

According to the unclassified report released Tuesday by the Department of Defense, since Aug. 31, 2022 to April 30, 2023, there were 274 new reports made to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which leads the government's efforts documenting and analyzing reports of UFOs/UAPs. 

Many of the reports it receives are made by members of the military and commercial pilots, the DOD noted.

UFO flying

Many of the reports the Department of Defense receives about UFOs/UAPs are made by members of the military and commercial pilots. (iStock)

The agency also began looking into 17 sightings that happened between 2019 and 2022 that hadn't been included in earlier reports. 

As of April 30, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office had received 801 UFO reports.

The DOD noted that while UFOs/UAPs in airspace pose as a "potential hazard," none of the cases were in the direct path of a plane or in an "unsafe proximity" to military aircraft. 

NASA UAP study members

Members of NASA's UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) study. (NASA)

The report also noted that none of the UFO reports have been confirmed as being foreign in origin, but the possibility is being investigated.

The report from All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office is delivered yearly to Congress.

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a press release that service personnel's safety remains "paramount" during their investigations of UFOs.

A ufo

U.S. military footage a supposed UFO/UAP sighting. (Department of Defense)

"The safety of our service personnel, our bases and installations, and the protection of U.S. operations security on land, in the skies, seas, and space are paramount," Ryder said. "We take reports of incursions into our designated space, land, sea, or airspaces seriously and examine each one."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.